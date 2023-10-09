Google releases Android 14

Google has officially released Android 14, the software has been launched for Google’s Pixel range of devices along with the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones and it brings a wide range of new features to Android devices.

The latest version of Google’s Android OS allows for greater customization and functionality the update enhances the customization picker, making it easier to switch wallpapers and set custom lock screen shortcuts for quick access to frequently used controls. Android 14 introduces curated lock screen templates that adjust based on contextual factors like weather.

And starting today, Android 14 is here and it’s packed with updates that help you customize your device experience, give you more control over your health and safety and improve accessibility. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

The update also brings generative AI wallpapers, initially for Pixel 8/8 Pro, that use AI-generated text-to-image diffusion models to create unique wallpapers. For those who prefer a simpler aesthetic, a monochromatic theme is available. Additionally, Android 14 builds on its predecessor’s HDR video capabilities by introducing Ultra HDR for images, which enhances photo quality without altering the original image.

You can find out more details about the new Android software over at Google’s website at the link below, while it has been released for Pixel devices, it may take a little while for it to land on other manufacturer devices.

Source Google



