Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro unveiled

The new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are now official and the new Google Tensor G3 mobile processor powers both handsets. The Pixel 8 is equipped with a 6.2-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Pixel 8 comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage, there is also a 4575 mAh battery and fast charging, plus a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the Google Pixel 8, there is a 10.5-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls, on the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, this handset comes in three colors, Rose, Hazel or Obsidian.

The new Pixel 8 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2992 x 1344 pixels and the handset comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

There is a range of cameras on the larger Pixel 8 Pro with three cameras on the rear of the handset and a single camera on the front, on the rear of the device there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Pixel 8 Pro comes with a 5050 mAh battery and the handset features 30W wired charging and 23W wireless charging, this handset will come in a choice of three colors, Blue, Beige, and Obsidian.

Pricing for the new Pixel 8 handsets starts at $700 and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $1,000, you can find out more details about these new Pixel smartphones over at Google at the link below.

Source Google



