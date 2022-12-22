Kimos the battery powered water boiling bottle

If you would like to easily brew your favorite tea or coffee while out and about or away from the grid. You may be interested in a new battery powered boiling bottle specifically designed to replace your hot water kettle. Providing a totally portable way to boil water without the need to build fires or light stoves.

Early bird pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $89 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Kimos is a safe, fast-rechargeable battery-powered bottle that boils water up to 5 times with a button press. Kimos is the only product that reaches a full boiling temperature. Kimos holds 360 ml of liquid; boil time takes 3 minutes with 4-hour heat retention after each boil. Kimos has a patented safety mechanism and is suitable for outdoor conditions.”

Water boiling bottle

Stainless steel cup

No-spill sealed cap

Heat insulation for comfortable grip

Waterproof and dust proof power button

Lights indicating how many boils left, rubber texture to improve grip

Fast- charging

Waterproof and dust proof connector/ charger

Safety system to prevent use without water

Rubber bottom to enable stable standing

Lithium Battery

Weight- 950 grams

“During my military service, my family came to visit me at the base. It was winter, and the weather was freezing. It was pouring and impossible to enter the building, so we sat under a small shed. My family brought a thermos with tea, but the tea was cold, and there was not enough tea for everyone. We were all terribly disappointed, and then I thought to myself that I should buy a smart bottle that can boil water without needing to connect to external electricity so that I have something to bring them the next time they visit.”

If the Kimos campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Kimos battery powered water boiling bottle project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“Due to the current volatility of shipping costs, shipping payments will be collected well after the end of the campaign, close to our ship date. This will allow us to present the most accurate and up-to-date prices to pass savings on to you, our valued backers. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the battery powered water boiling bottle, jump over to the official Kimos crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





