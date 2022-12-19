iOS 16.2 battery life test (video)

Last week Apple released its iOS 16.2 software update, we have already seen a number of videos of the software in action and now we have a new video that gives us a look at the battery life of the software.

The video below from iAppleBytes gives us a look at the battery life in the new iOS 16.2 software update, this is tested on a number of different versions of the iPhone.

The software is tested on the iPhone 8, the 2020 iPhone SE, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13. Let’s find out how this new software update performs.

As we can see from the video, some devices did see a minor improvement in battery life over the previous software release. There do not appear to be any major battery life improvements with this software update.

The new iOS 16.2 software update brings a range of new features to the iPhone, this includes the new Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, updates for the Lock Screen, Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, updates for Game Center, updates for Apple TV, and more.

The update is now available to download, you can install it on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Sofware Update > Download and Install.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes





