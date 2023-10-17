How to use Android 14’s new health and fitness features

Health Connect Integration Enhanced: Health Connect serves as a comprehensive nexus for all your health and wellness data, streamlining the process of linking your preferred health and fitness applications and aggregating all your vital statistics and metrics in a single, unified dashboard. With the advent of Android 14, Health Connect has been seamlessly integrated into the device’s Settings menu, eliminating the need for users to download a separate application to access this centralized health data platform.

Expanded Support for Exercise Routes in Health Connect: In its latest iteration, Health Connect has expanded its capabilities to include support for exercise routes. This innovative feature enables users to map out and share the specific pathways of their physical workouts with other compatible applications. The functionality is not only instrumental in monitoring your fitness journey over an extended period but also offers a convenient way to share these routes with friends and family, fostering a sense of community and mutual encouragement.

Introduction of Non-linear Font Scaling: Android 14 brings to the table a sophisticated non-linear font scaling feature, designed to enhance readability without compromising the aesthetic layout of the text. This allows users to adjust the font size on their smartphones to a more readable scale without causing the text to appear disproportionately large or visually cluttered. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals who have low vision, as it makes digital interaction more accessible.

Advancements in Accessibility Features: Alongside these updates, Android 14 has rolled out a series of enhancements in its accessibility toolkit. Noteworthy among these is a newly designed magnifier tool that offers a more user-friendly experience for visually impaired users. Additionally, the operating system now boasts improved compatibility and integration with hearing aids, making the device more inclusive and functional for people with diverse accessibility needs.