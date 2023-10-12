Google recently released Android 14 for its Pixel range of smartphones and devices, it is also expected to land on other manufacturers’ devices soon. Android 14 is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, and it’s packed with new features and improvements.

Here’s a more detailed look at some of the best new features in Android 14, and how to use them:

Lockscreen customization

Android 14 finally brings lockscreen customization to the platform. This means you can now change the look and feel of your lockscreen, including the clock, shortcuts, and other elements.

To customize your lockscreen:

Go to Settings > Display > Lockscreen.

Tap Clock.

Choose a new clock style, font, and color.

Tap Shortcuts.

Choose the apps you want to add to your lockscreen shortcuts.

Tap Done.

You can also customize the wallpaper on your lockscreen. To do this, go to Settings > Wallpaper & style > Wallpaper and choose a new wallpaper.

Health Connect

Health Connect is a new platform in Android 14 that makes it easier to connect your fitness and health data from different apps and devices. This means you can see all of your health data in one place, making it easier to track your progress and fitness goals.

To use Health Connect:

Go to Settings > Connected devices > Health Connect.

Tap Connect to device or Connect to app.

Choose the device or app you want to connect.

Follow the instructions to connect your device or app.

Once you’ve connected your devices and apps, you can see all of your health data in the Health Connect app. To open the Health Connect app, go to Settings > Connected devices > Health Connect and tap Open app.

Better battery life

Google says Android 14 is more optimized for battery consumption, so you should see better battery life on your device. This is due to a number of improvements, including better background app management and power optimizations for the CPU and GPU.

To help improve your battery life, you can also try the following tips:

Turn down the brightness of your screen.

Enable battery saver mode.

Close apps that you’re not using.

Disable features that you don’t need, such as Bluetooth and GPS.

Improved accessibility

Android 14 also includes a number of new accessibility features, making it easier for people with disabilities to use their devices. For example, you can now scale text up to 200%, and there’s a new hearing devices section in the Accessibility panel.

To use the new accessibility features:

Go to Settings > Accessibility.

Tap the feature you want to use.

Configure the feature as desired.

For example, to scale text up to 200%, go to Settings > Accessibility > Text and font size and tap Font size. Then, drag the slider to the desired size.

Other new features

Android 14 also includes a number of other new features, such as:

New camera extensions can help improve the quality of your photos.

A new way to create generative AI wallpapers.

More privacy and security features, such as the ability to restrict apps’ access to your clipboard.

Improvements for foldables and tablets, such as the ability to change the aspect ratio of apps on foldables.

How to get the most out of the new features in Android 14

To get the most out of the new features in Android 14, you’ll need to make sure that your device is running the latest version of the operating system. You can check for updates by going to Settings > System > System update. Android 14 is currently available for Google Pixel devices, it should be made available to other manufacturer’s devices soon.

Once you’re running Android 14, you can start exploring the new features and customizing your device to your liking. For example, you can try customizing your lock screen, connecting your fitness and health data to Health Connect, or enabling new accessibility features. You can also learn more about the new features in Android 14 by visiting the Android website. If you have any comments, tips or questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.



