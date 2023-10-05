Android 14 introduces new business features for distriburted teams

Google’s Android 14 software is bringing a range of new business features for distributed teams, this includes a range of advanced security and compliance features to make Android a more secure platform for businesses.

The new features include a six-digit pin lock, credential manager controls, and UWB logs. 2G connectivity controls and a range of new Work Profile features for Android as well, you can see more details below.

Six-digit PIN unlock: We’ve increased the default lock screen PIN number from four digits to six. Adding just two digits to unlock the device increases the number of possible PIN combinations from 10,000 to 1 million — reducing the risk of break-ins.

Credential manager controls: New credential manager controls for Work Profile and fully managed devices allow IT admins to only enable credential managers they trust. With more control over their data, organizations can better protect sensitive business credentials.

2G connectivity controls: IT admins can now configure mobile connectivity according to their risk model, allowing them to protect their managed devices from 2G traffic interception, person-in-the-middle attacks and other 2G network vulnerabilities. For example, IT admins can temporarily turn off 2G radio when employees are traveling to specific high-risk locations, or turn off 2G by default.

Ultra-wide band (UWB) logs: We’ve introduced new policy logs and admin controls for managed UWB to meet this year’s National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) standards.

You can find out more details about all of the new features designed for businesses over at Google’s Android 14 website at the link below



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals