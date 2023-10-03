What to expect from Google’s Android 14

Google is expected to release its Android 14 software update this week, we are expecting it to land on the 4th of October at the new Google Pixel press event. Android 14 is the next major version of Google’s mobile operating system, and it’s expected to be released in the fall of 2023. While Google hasn’t yet announced all of the features that will be included in Android 14, we have a good idea of what to expect based on the developer previews that have been released so far.

Here are some of the key features and changes that we can expect to see in Android 14:

Predictive back gestures : Android 14 will introduce predictive back gestures, which will show users what the next screen will be before they swipe back. This will make it easier to navigate between apps and screens, and it will also help to reduce accidental back swipes.

Custom lock screen clocks : Android 14 will allow users to customize the clock on their lock screen. This will include the ability to change the font, size, and color of the clock, as well as the ability to add new widgets to the lock screen.

More private PIN entry options : Android 14 will introduce new PIN entry options that will make it more difficult for people to shoulder surf your PIN. One new option will allow you to enter your PIN using random numbers instead of a traditional keypad. Another new option will allow you to use your fingerprint to enter your PIN.

Improved Material You theming : Android 14 will include improved Material You theming, which will allow users to customize the look and feel of their device to a greater extent. For example, users will be able to choose from a wider range of color palettes and accents, and they will also be able to customize the appearance of individual apps.

Better battery life : Android 14 will include a number of optimizations that will help to improve battery life. For example, Android 14 will be able to put apps into a deeper sleep state when they are not in use, and it will also be able to better manage background processes.

New privacy and security features: Android 14 will include a number of new privacy and security features. For example, Android 14 will give users more control over how apps access their location, and it will also make it easier to keep apps updated to the latest security patches.

In addition to the features listed above, Android 14 is also expected to include a number of other minor changes and improvements. For example, Android 14 is expected to include support for new hardware features, such as foldable displays and higher refresh rate displays.

Overall, Android 14 is expected to be a significant update to the Android operating system. It will include a number of new features and improvements that will make Android devices more user-friendly, more powerful, and more secure.

How to prepare for Android 14

If you are using an Android device, there are a few things you can do to prepare for Android 14:

Android 14 will be available for a wide range of devices, you should check with your manufacturer to see which devices are supported. Make sure your device is up to date. So, it’s important to make sure that your device is up to date before Android 14 is released.

Back up your data. It’s always a good idea to back up your data before installing a new version of Android. This way, you can restore your data if something goes wrong.

Be aware of the potential risks of installing beta software. If you are eager to try out the new features in Android 14, you can enroll in the Android beta program. However, it’s important to be aware that beta software is not always stable, and it may contain bugs. Whilst Android 14 is expected for Pixel devices this week, other devices may take longer to receive the update

We will have more details on the new Android 14 software update when it is released by Google later this week. This guide is designed to highlight some of the new features and changes coming to Android, there are many more that have not been covered here. As soon as we get some details on exactly when it will be released, we will let you know.

Source Google



