How to improve iOS 15 battery life (Video)

Apple’s iOS 15 has been available since last month and now we have a great video which is designed to help you improve your iOS 15 battery life on your iPhone and iPad.

The video below from Brandon Butch comes with more than 40 tips that are designed to help you get the most out of your iOS 15 battery life.

As we can see from the video there are lots of great tips that you can use to improve your battery life on your iPhone and iPad.

The video contains more that 40 tips to help you improve your battery life, of course you will not need to use all of these at the same time. You can test out which ones work best for you and your iPhone’s battery life without having to turn off too many features that you may need.

Apple’s iPhone batteries are pretty good in terms of how long they last particularly on their newer devices. The new iPhone 13 line up comes with the best battery life to date on an iPhone, this is down to the larger batteries and the more efficient new Apple A15 Bionic processor.

If you find any of these tips useful for improving your battery life on your iPhone or iPad, leave a comment below and let us know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

