Every Apple iPhone gets reviewed (Video)

Apple released their first iPhone back in 2007, now 14 years later they have just released their iPhone 13 range and over the last 14 years they have released a total of 33 different iPhones.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives is us a look at every iPhone that Apple has released over the last 14 years. Lets find out more details about every model of the Apple iPhone that has been released.

The handsets featured in the video include the original iPhone, iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS and XS Max, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 range, 2020 iPhone SE, iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 line up.

It is amazing to see how much the iPhone has changed over the last 14 years, I remember buying the first generation iPhone and thinking how much better it was than any other mobile phone available.

This is a great video that gives us a look at all 33 iPhones that Apple have released over the last 14 years, you can find out more details over at Marques Brownlee’s YouTube channel at the link below.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

