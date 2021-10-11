iPhone 13 Mini gets reviewed (Video)

We have seen a number of reviews and videos of Apple’s new iPhone 13 line up, the handset which always gets overlooked is the the iPhone 13 Mini.

The iPhone 13 Mini is the most affordable handset in the new iPhone 13 range, the device retails for $699, now we get to find out more details about the handset in a new video.

The video below from Max Tech gives us a look at the entry level model in the iPhone 13 range and it is compared with a number of other iPhones.

As a reminder the iPhone 13 Mini comes with a 5.4 inch display, this is the smallest display in the line up and it has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with the the new Apple 15 Bionic processor and it has 4GB of RAM, there is a choice of three storage options 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of storage.

The new iPhone 13 Mini a single 12 megapixel camera on the front which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the back of the handset there is a dual camera setup with one 12 megapixel Ultra-wide camera and one 12 megapixel wide camera.

The handset comes with Apple’s FaceID and it features a 2438 mAh battery and comes with 20W fast charging. All four models of that iPhone are now available to buy and prices for the handset start at $699.

