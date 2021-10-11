iPhone 13 Pro vs 12 Pro battery life test (Video)

The iPhone 13 smartphones come with some larger batteries than last years iPhone 12 and now we have a battery life test of the iPhone 13 Pro vs 12 Pro.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 2815 mAh battery and it features the Apple A14 Bionic processor, the iPhone 13 comes with a larger 3095 mAh battery and it has the new Apple A15 Bionic chip.

In the video below from Zone of Tech, the battery life on the iPhone 13 Pro vs 12 Pro is tested side by side to see which of the two has the best battery life.

As we can see from the video the battery life is better on the new iPhone 13 Pro compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. This is as you would expect because the iPhone 13 Pro comes with a slightly larger battery.

The new Apple A15 Bionic processor is also designed to be more energy efficient, so this combined with the larger battery gives the new iPhone improved battery life over last years model.

It is interesting to see how the two handset are charged, the new iPhone 13 Pro actually charges slightly faster than the iPhone 12 Pro using Apple’s 20W adapter.

What is really interesting is that the iPhone 12 Pro actually charged slightly faster using Apple’s 61W charger. The iPhone 13 appears to be quite a bit faster to charge when used with the wireless charger.

Source & Image Credit: Zone of Tech

