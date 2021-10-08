iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro battery life test (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro handsets have similar specifications, the handsets have the same size display, although with some minor differences. They also have the same Apple A15 Bionic processor although they feature different cameras, the 13 has two rear cameras and the 13 Pro 3 rear cameras.

The iPhone 13 comes with a 3227 mAh and the iPhone 13 Pro features a 3100 mAh battery, now we have a battery life test of the two handsets. Both handsets have larger capacity batteries than last years iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro handsets.

The video below from PhoneBuff tests the battery life of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro side by side, lets see how the handsets perform.

As we can see from the video the the 13 Pro lasted longer than the iPhone 13, even though the handset features a slightly smaller capacity battery.

The 13 lasted 9 hours and 42 minutes and the 13 Pro latest 9 hours and 51 minutes, both handsets come with improved battery life over the iPhone 12. The Pro model lasted longer because of its new display which is designed for improved battery life.

All four models of the new iPhone 13 are available to buy, the iPhone 13 Mini starts at $699 and the iPhone 13 at $799. The 13 Pro starts at $999 and the 13 Pro Max $1099, the top model with 1TB of storage retails for $1599.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff

