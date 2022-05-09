How to connect Apple AirPods to your iPhone

If you are just purchased your first pair of Apple Airpods and are wondering how to connect them to your iPhone, you will be pleased to know that Apple has made the process is very simple. If you are experiencing problems when trying to connect AirPods to an iPhone, we have also included several troubleshooting tips. You can try to correct the issue if your iPhone and earbuds are not communicating correctly. First, we will start with how to connect your AirPods or AirPods Pro to your phone.

Connect Airpods to iPhone

If you are setting up your AirPods for the very first time, it is advisable to make sure that your iPhone or iPads operating system is updated to the latest version. This can be accomplished by going to the “Settings” app on your Apple device and then selecting “General” and then “Software Update”. Once your up-to-date return to the home screen on your iOS device and make sure that your AirPods are charged. Normally Apple provides enough charge straight out-of-the-box.

1. With your AirPods still in the charging case, simply bring them close to your iPhone and open the charging case lid and hold it next to your phone. After a few seconds you will see an animated pop-up appear labeled AirPods with an animation of the AirPods charging case spinning and opening. Underneath, a button labeled Connect will be available.

2. Press the Connect button and follow the instructions on the following screens.

3. If you have already set up the Apple “Hey Siri” personal assistant feature on your iPhone, it will be available on your AirPods once you connect them to your iPhone automatically. If you haven’t yet set-up the Siri service on your iPhone, Apple will guide you through the process, as you connect your AirPods.

4. Once you have connected your AirPods to your iPhone they will automatically be connected to your iCloud account as long as your phone was signed in at the time of connection and will be automatically set up with any of your supported devices that are also signed into iCloud with the same Apple ID. Making it very convenient to swap from one device to another when needed.

Problems connecting AirPods to iPhone

If you are experiencing problems connecting AirPods to your iPhone, follow the troubleshooting tips below.

1. As explained above, the first port of call if you are experiencing problems is to check your iPhone is running the latest iOS operating system. This can be checked by going to Settings > General and selecting Software Update.

2. Once your iPhone is up-to-date, make sure the charging case is charged and both AirPods are also charging correctly by checking the status light. On the MagSafe Charging Case, the status light is on the front of the case. If you have a Wireless Charging Case, the status light will be on the front of the case or if you have a non-wireless charging case, the status light is situated inside on the flat area between your AirPods.

To charge your AirPods case using a cable, you can use a USB-C to Lightning Cable or a USB to Lightning Cable depending on the device or adapter you are charging them from.

3. Check the Bluetooth connection on your iPhone or iPad is enabled by going to Settings > Bluetooth. This needs to be on for your AirPods to connect correctly.

4. If you see that your AirPods are already connected via a Bluetooth connection, make sure they are selected as your preferred audio device. This can be done in the Control Centre on your iPhone, iPod touch or iPad by swiping down from the top right-hand corner of the screen and the latest iPhones or up from the bottom edge of the screen on older devices.

5. If you are still experiencing problems, close the lid of your AirPods charging case and wait 15 seconds. Move them close to your device and open the lid and press the small setup button on the outside rear of the charging case. When doing so, the status light will flash white, showing that your AirPods are ready to connect to your iPhone. You should now see the connection animation appear on your device’s screen with a Connect button underneath as in the image above.

Resetting your AirPods

1. If you would like to reset your AirPods, replace the earbuds in their charging case and close the lid, wait 30 seconds before once again opening the lid of your charging case.

2. On your device go to the Settings application and select Bluetooth and then tap the More Info button showed by a small “i” in a blue circle next to your AirPods.

3. Select Forget This Device from the displayed options and confirm your choice. You have now reset your AirPods and you will need to reconnect them to your iPhone, iPad or iPod. Simply open the lid and press and hold the setup button on the back of the case for 15 seconds until the status light flashes white. Bring the AirPods close to your device and you should see the connection screen and animation appear once again.

If you are still experiencing issues trying to connect your AirPods to your iOS device, it might be time to have a chat with an Apple Genius Bar representative or jump over to their official support site for more information.

