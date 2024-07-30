How to Eject Water on Your iPhone

Accidental water exposure can be a nightmare for iPhone users, as it can lead to severe damage and costly repairs. However, quick and decisive action can help minimize the risk of permanent harm to your device. The video below from Daniel About Tech provides two effective methods to eject water from your iPhone, ensuring its longevity and optimal functionality.

Understanding the Risks of Water Damage

Water damage is one of the most common causes of iPhone malfunction. When your iPhone is exposed to water, it can penetrate the device’s internal components, leading to short circuits, corrosion, and other issues. Even if your iPhone is water-resistant, prolonged exposure or submersion can still cause significant damage.

Water can cause short circuits in your iPhone’s electronic components

Corrosion can occur when water interacts with the device’s metal parts

Prolonged exposure to water can damage your iPhone’s battery and other sensitive components

Method 1: Using the Water Eject Shortcut

One of the most convenient ways to eject water from your iPhone is by using the “Water Eject” shortcut. This shortcut is available in the Shortcuts Gallery and can be easily downloaded and installed on your device. To use this method:

Ensure that the Shortcuts app is installed on your iPhone Download the “Water Eject” shortcut from the Shortcuts Gallery Activate the shortcut to initiate the water ejection process Place your iPhone face down to assist the efficient expulsion of water

The Water Eject shortcut works by using your iPhone’s speakers to generate specific sound frequencies that help push water out of the device’s openings, such as the lightning port and speaker grills.

Method 2: Using a Water Ejection Sound Tool

Another effective method for removing water from your iPhone is by using a water ejection sound tool. These tools are available online and can be accessed through your iPhone’s Safari browser. One reliable option is the water ejection sound tool on Tune Pocket. To use this method:

Open the Safari browser on your iPhone and navigate to the Tune Pocket website Locate the water ejection sound tool on the website Select a frequency to play, such as 65 Hz, 100 Hz, or 150 Hz (150 Hz is considered the most effective) Position your iPhone face down to maximize the effectiveness of the sound vibrations Play the selected frequency for a short duration, allowing the sound to vibrate your iPhone and eject the water

The water ejection sound tool works by generating specific sound frequencies that create vibrations within your iPhone. These vibrations help dislodge water droplets from the device’s internal components and push them out through the openings.

Precautions and Recommendations

While these water ejection methods can be highly effective, it is essential to take certain precautions and follow best practices to ensure the safety of your iPhone:

Before using either method, gently dry your iPhone with a soft, lint-free cloth, such as a microfiber cloth

Avoid intentionally submerging your iPhone in water, as this can void your device’s warranty and lead to severe damage

These water ejection techniques are designed for accidental water exposure and should be used with caution

If your iPhone has been exposed to salt water or other liquids, rinse it with fresh water before attempting to eject the water

After using a water ejection method, allow your iPhone to dry completely before attempting to charge or use it

By following these steps and precautions, you can effectively manage accidental water exposure and maintain your iPhone’s performance. Remember, prompt action is crucial in minimizing the risk of water damage to your device. If you suspect that your iPhone has suffered severe water damage or if it fails to function properly after using these methods, contact Apple Support or visit an authorized service provider for professional assistance.

Source & Image Credit: Daniel About Tech



