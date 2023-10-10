StormBox Flow waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker

TRIBIT, has introduced a new addition to their product line – the StormBox Flow Bluetooth Portable Speaker. This innovative device is designed to deliver high-quality sound in a compact, portable package, making it an ideal companion for outdoor enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

One of the key features of the StormBox Flow is TRIBIT’s proprietary XBass and RunStretch technology. This advanced technology enhances the bass output and extends the sound field, ensuring that every beat is heard with clarity and depth. Whether you’re listening to a bass-heavy track or a live recording, the StormBox Flow promises to deliver a rich, immersive audio experience.

The StormBox Flow is not just about delivering high-quality sound, it also boasts a powerful 25 W output power. This means that the speaker can produce loud, clear sound that can fill a room or an outdoor space with ease. Whether you’re hosting a party or enjoying a quiet evening at home, the StormBox Flow can provide the perfect soundtrack.

Portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Bluetooth speakers :

One of the standout features of the StormBox Flow is its impressive playtime. With up to 30 hours of playtime, this speaker can keep the music going all day and all night. This makes it an excellent choice for long trips, camping adventures, or any situation where you want continuous music without worrying about recharging.

The StormBox Flow is designed with outdoor activities in mind. Its sleek and robust design makes it suitable for activities such as hiking and camping. Moreover, the speaker is also IP67 waterproof, making it resistant to water and dust. This means you can take it to the beach, the pool, or even use it in the rain without worrying about damaging it.

For those who want an even more immersive sound experience, the StormBox Flow offers the ability to pair two speakers together. This feature allows you to create a stereo sound effect, enhancing the depth and dimension of your music. Whether you’re watching a movie or listening to your favorite album, this feature can take your audio experience to the next level.

Despite its powerful features, the StormBox Flow remains compact and portable. It’s easy to carry around, making it perfect for those who are always on the go. Plus, it features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, ensuring a stable and fast connection to your devices.

The StormBox Flow Bluetooth Portable Speaker is a versatile and high-performing device that offers a range of features designed to enhance your audio experience. With its proprietary technology, powerful output, long playtime, and durable design, it’s a speaker that delivers on all fronts. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a music lover, or simply someone who appreciates good sound, the StormBox Flow is a product worth considering.

Source : TRIBIT



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals