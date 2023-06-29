Circle compact Bluetooth speaker with 360° audio

Circle S1 is a new compact Bluetooth speaker featuring a 20 hour battery life and capable of outputting 360° audio from a small form factor. Offering true wireless stereo sound the speaker is IPX5 waterproof and features dual 2.5 inch woofer technology as well as dual passive radiators to provide a wide frequency response.

Early bird bonuses are now available for the unusual project from roughly $138 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the average retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Inspired by the 19th century Helmholtz resonator — the S1 Circle’s spherical design is a testament to the enduring brilliance of scientific innovation. Capable of delivering a soundstage that fills the room, and changing what you thought was possible from a compact portable speaker.”

“It’s time to end the era of portable speakers that can’t reproduce audio the way it was intended. With S1 Circle you’ll hear every tone, every note, and every beat with exceptional clarity and precision. Meanwhile, strategic positioning of its drivers, passive radiators, and woofers create a soundscape that surrounds you from all directions. You know that moment when music starts playing and goosebumps instantly appear across your skin? Yeah. Brace yourself.”

If the Circle S1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Circle S1 portable Bluetooth speaker project scan the promotional video below.

“Imagine a soundscape that is more immersive and powerful than ever before. The S1 Circle takes your audio experience to a whole new level thanks to its 360-degree sound core that fills every corner of the room. With 4 drivers placed strategically in symmetrical positions and 2 passive radiators, the S1 Circle balances pressure and harmonizes sound amplitude like a champ, for crystal clear, immersive audio.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the portable Bluetooth speaker, jump over to the official Circle S1 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

