How to clear cache on Windows 10

However, as time marches on, the volume of these temporary files can grow unwieldy, leading to a cluttered cache that may do more harm than good. This accumulation can bog down your computer’s performance, sometimes causing it to lag or exhibit various system errors. To prevent such issues and keep your computer in tip-top shape, it’s advisable to periodically purge these temporary files. Doing so can restore a sense of digital freshness to your system, potentially speeding up operations and smoothing out any performance wrinkles. Let’s walk through the steps to effectively clear the cache on your Windows 10 computer, ensuring it continues to run as efficiently as possible.
What is a Cache?
Before we dive into the steps, let’s understand what a cache is. A cache is a storage area where data or frequently used processes are saved in order to speed up future requests for that data. Windows uses a cache for operations such as browsing the internet, updating applications, and system operations.
Types of Cache in Windows 10
There are several types of cache in Windows 10, including:
- System Cache: This includes temporary files that your system creates when installing new programs or updates.
- Browser Cache: These are files stored by your web browsers to make web pages load faster.
- Application Cache: Various applications store temporary files that are designed to speed up the performance of the application.
- File Explorer History: The history of files you’ve opened or searched for in the File Explorer.
- DNS Cache: This stores the locations (IP addresses) of web servers that contain web pages that you have recently accessed.
How to Clear System Cache
- Disk Cleanup:
- Open the Start Menu and type ‘Disk Cleanup’.
- Select the Disk Cleanup utility from the list of results.
- Choose the drive you want to clean (typically the C: drive).
- Click ‘OK’ and check the types of files you want to delete – including ‘Temporary files’.
- Click ‘Clean up system files’ for an advanced cleanup.
- Select the files you want to delete and click ‘OK’, then ‘Delete Files’ to confirm.
- Storage Sense:
- Go to Settings > System > Storage.
- Turn on Storage Sense to have Windows monitor and clear temporary files automatically.
- To clear the cache manually, click ‘Configure Storage Sense or run it now’.
- Under ‘Free up space now’, click ‘Clean now’.
How to Clear Browser Cache
For Microsoft Edge:
- Click the three dots at the top right to open the menu.
- Click on ‘Settings’, then ‘Privacy & security’.
- Click on ‘Choose what to clear’ under ‘Clear browsing data’.
- Select the types of data you want to clear, including cached images and files.
- Click ‘Clear’.
For other browsers like Chrome or Firefox, the steps will be similar but may involve different menu options or settings.
How to Clear Application Cache
Each application has a different process for clearing the cache. Generally, you can find this option in the application’s settings or preferences menu. For example, in Microsoft Office, you can clear the cache by:
- Going to File > Options.
- In the Options menu, navigate to the ‘Save’ section.
- Click on the ‘Delete unneeded files from the Office Document Cache’ button.
How to Clear File Explorer History
- Open File Explorer.
- Click on ‘File’ in the upper-left corner.
- Click on ‘Change folder and search options’.
- In the Privacy section, click ‘Clear’ to clear the File Explorer history.
How to Clear DNS Cache
- Press ‘Windows key + R’ to open the Run dialog.
- Type ‘cmd’ and press Enter to open Command Prompt.
- Type the following command and press Enter:
ipconfig /flushdns
Conclusion
Clearing the cache on a Windows 10 system is a relatively simple endeavor that can yield significant benefits in terms of your computer’s performance. Engaging in this aspect of system maintenance with some regularity is not just about tidiness; it’s a proactive step towards ensuring that your computer functions with the utmost efficiency. By methodically removing those redundant temporary files that are no longer serving a purpose, you effectively streamline your system’s operations. This is akin to removing the chaff, allowing your computer to focus on the grains of productivity without the burden of digital detritus.
Moreover, it’s prudent to remember that after you’ve cleared the cache, a system restart is a recommended follow-up. This is the electronic equivalent of setting the stage anew; it allows your computer to start afresh with all the recent changes fully integrated. Restarting your computer acts as a reset, ensuring that all the cleared cache spaces are recognized and the system’s performance improvements are fully realized. It’s a final, critical step in the cache-clearing process, akin to dotting the ‘i’s and crossing the ‘t’s, cementing your maintenance efforts and allowing you to enjoy a more clutter-free and efficient computing experience.
