How to take a screenshot on Windows complete guide 2023

If you’ve ever wondered how to capture images directly from your Microsoft Windows screen, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s a straightforward process. Mastering this ability can streamline your workflow, enabling you to share visuals seamlessly, or store data for later use. This guide will elucidate various methods of taking screenshots on Windows 10 and 11 – a process that’s as easy as pie when you know what you’re doing.

Windows users wanting to capture screenshots of their desktop, applications or documents will be pleased to know that Microsoft has created a couple of handy tools that allows you to quickly use shortcuts to capture screenshots to your desktop, clipboard or a specific folder. The Snip tool for Windows was added to Windows 10 and is now being replaced by the Snip & Sketch tool on Windows 11. Below we will guide you through using both and the correct keyboard shortcuts to use.

Take a screenshot on Windows

The simplest way to take a screenshot in Windows is to use the “Print Screen” (PrtScn) key on your keyboard. This key, often located towards the right of the keyboard layout, is the most direct route to creating a screenshot. Once you press the “PrtScn” button on your Windows desktop or laptop keyboard, you will then enter the screenshot capturing mode and your screen will darken and a small menu will appear in the top centre of your screen, as in the image below. Below are the steps you can follow:

Press the “PrtScn” key. Open an image editing tool such as Paint or Photoshop. Press “Ctrl + V” to paste the screenshot. Edit as necessary, then save your screenshot.

The PrtScn key, however, doesn’t limit you to just one screenshotting method. In case you’re curious how, below are some PrtScn key variations:

PrtScn : Takes a screenshot of the whole screen.

: Takes a screenshot of the whole screen. Alt + PrtScn : Takes a screenshot of the active window.

: Takes a screenshot of the active window. Win + PrtScn: Takes a screenshot of the entire screen and automatically saves it in the ‘Screenshots’ folder in ‘Pictures’.

If your keyboard is not equipped with a print screen button, you can always access it using Windows key + Shift + S keys is with older Windows systems. On some laptops it is also worth mentioning that you may need to press the “Function” key on your keyboard together with “PrtScn” to activate the Snip & Sketch tool.

Windows 10

Using the Windows Snipping Tool

For more flexibility and control over your screenshots, you’ll find the Snipping Tool to be a worthy companion. It’s been a part of Windows for years and offers several modes: Free-form, Rectangular, Window, and Full-screen. To take a screenshot with the Snipping Tool:

Open the Snipping Tool (found under ‘Windows Accessories’ in the Start menu). Choose the ‘Mode’ you want. Click ‘New’ to start snipping. After capturing, save the snip.

Take a screenshot with Snip & Sketch

Snip & Sketch is a utility tool that Microsoft introduced to enhance your experience of taking screenshots. With a more modern interface and added annotation features, this tool is gradually replacing the Snipping Tool. To use it, follow these steps:

Press “Win + Shift + S”. Choose the type of snip you want (Rectangular, Free-form, Window, or Full-screen). The screen will dim, allowing you to select your snip area. The snip will copy to the clipboard and you can paste it into any program.

The Snip & Sketch menu comprises four main feature icons together with an “X” on the right-hand side, allowing you to exit the Window screen snipping tool and return to your desktop or open application.

Area screenshot selector

The first icon from the left in the toolbar is for capturing rectangular shaped screenshot and allows you to quickly draw a rectangular box around the desired area you would like to capture. A cross hair will appear replacing your cursor icon and you simply choose a selection of your screen with the left mouse button by pressing and holding down as you drag the cursor across the area you would like to take a screenshot of. Once you are happy with your selection let go of the mouse button and the area of your screen will be automatically pasted to the clipboard, allowing you to paste it into documents or applications.

Free-form shape

If you would prefer to capture a more free-form shape, then the second icon from the left allows you to draw an irregular shape using your mouse. After which the captured screenshot will then be saved to your clipboard, making it easy to paste into a document or editing app for further manipulation or to save as a separate file.

Capturing Windows application screens

If you are working within a specific Windows app and would like to capture the app Window and its contents, the third icon from the left allows you to easily capture a clean Window’s frame complete with application contents. This is useful if your sending instructional documents or would like to capture the entire application frame complete with menus for sharing.

Full Windows desktop screenshot

Finally, the fourth icon from the left allows you to capture your entire desktop and allows you to take a screenshot without having to draw any rectangles using your mouse. Once again, the captured screenshot will be saved to your clipboard for easy access in your preferred application or to be pasted in the document you are working on.

If you are using a Windows tablet or 2-in-1 convertible PC or similar and don’t have access to a print screen button on a keyboard Microsoft also provides another method of taking a screenshot by pressing down the Power button together with the Volume Down button. Once pressed simultaneously, you will save a screenshot of the entire screen to your clipboard, allowing you to paste into other documents or open it in applications for editing.

Windows 11

Third-Party screenshot apps

If the in-built tools don’t meet your needs, several third-party applications can facilitate advanced screenshotting. Software like Lightshot, Snagit, and Greenshot offer features such as editing tools, customizable hotkeys, and different screenshot modes.

** Remember to exercise caution when downloading any third-party applications, ensuring they are from a reputable source to avoid any potential security risks.

The capability to take screenshots on your Microsoft Windows system is a useful skill, both for professional and personal use. By employing the methods outlined above, you’ll be able to capture any on-screen activity with ease. Whether it’s for recording proof of an online transaction, capturing a moment from a video, or saving information for later use, screenshots are the way to go.

If for some reason your Windows computer does not already have the latest Snip & Sketch or Snipping screenshot application installed, you can download the Windows Snip tool from the official Microsoft Windows App Store for free. The application is tiny and will not take up much of your storage once installed, but provides a useful way of taking screenshots of your desktop or applications, perfect for capturing data as images you can share quickly and easily. For more information on capturing your screen on Windows jump over to the official Microsoft support website for more details.



