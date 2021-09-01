Honu NASA inspired wearable cooling backpack $299

If you are adventuring to hot climates or would like to feel a little cooler in your current environment you may be interested in the Honu inspired by NASA technology. A unique backpack equipped with highly flexible and form-fitting network of ThermoCore thermoconductive microtubes, which circulate icy cold water from a custom designed reservoir. The Honu backpack features over 60 ft of microtubing in its design which are combined with a lightweight taffeta nylon mesh, specifically created to target key heat extraction zones on the body.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $299 or £218 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Honu campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Honu wearable cooling backpack project checkout the promotional video below.

“In contrast to passive cooling wearables—wicking fabrics, evaporative bandanas, and ice pack pockets—the Honu Cooling Pack is designed to actively remove heat from the wearer’s body by circulating cool water through patented, thermally-conductive polymer tubing integrated throughout the pack. Honu leverages the body’s natural cooling biomechanics to reduce the experience of atmospheric temperatures by up to 20°F.”

“The Honu Cooling Pack was designed for this hotter reality, standing at the fore of a new wave of climate-adaptive equipment as a new active cooling pack designed specifically for outdoor adventure. Honu’s active cooling is achieved via a highly flexible and form-fitting network of ThermoCore™ thermoconductive microtubes, which circulate icy cold water from a custom designed reservoir. More than 60 feet of microtubing is built into the body of the pack’s lightweight taffeta nylon mesh, specifically targeting key heat extraction zones.”

“Designed to be maximally conductive and work in conjunction with the body’s physiological responses to temperature, the cooling technology performed extremely well in lab testing, achieving twice the heat extraction of other wearable cooling products. But the real proof came from the field, naval shipyard workers were blown away by the cooling capabilities of our cooling shirt.”

