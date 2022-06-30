Space O electronic model kits inspired by NASA

Space enthusiasts may be interested in five new self-assembly electronic model kits created by GeeekClub and launched by Kickstarter this month. Thanks to 300 backers campaigners already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 28 days remaining.

The five detailed space models are joined by a smart SUMO Robot and each model kit is made up of printed circuit boards PCB which require you to solder them together. Watch the overview video below to learn more about the model kits which include the International Space Station, Apollo 11 Lunar module, the James Webb space telescope, SOLO solar orbiter, and CubeSAT NEA Scout.

“We’re a crew of designers and engineers, building electronic construction kits for curious minds in over 70 countries around the world. Inspired by NASA and the other Space Agencies of the world, we’ve made a set of 5 super detailed electronic construction model kits. Choose from the International Space Station, the Apollo Lunar Module with Moon Rover, The James Webb Space Telescope, The Solar Orbiter, and the CubeSat NEA Scout. “

Space model kits

Assuming that the Space O funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Space O electronic model kits project watch the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $35 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Each kit includes fully-made PCB parts, an instruction manual, an educational book on circuitry, and a load of components (with spares just in case!). Our robotics and engineering kits are made to push your mind further, strengthen your skills, and advance your knowledge of electronics and Space. And if you’re ever unsure of what to do, we’ve put super-detailed instructional videos on Youtube as well. We’ve spent months pouring over thousands of blueprints and official documents to make these models as detailed and true-to-life as possible. It’s been no small feat, but we think these little details are worth doing.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the electronic model kits, jump over to the official Space O crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

