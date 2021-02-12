FlexeGRAPH Go Chiller premium coolant for PC liquid cooling rigs

If your considering building a new liquid cooled PC you may be interested to know that FlexeGRAPH has created a new premium liquid coolant, designed to lower system temperatures and increases CPU and GPU performance, thanks to its “next level formulation protects your system from bubbles, corrosion and microbes”. Graphene conducts heat 10,000 times better than water, the Go Chiller coolant utilises this unique property to provide a solution that is extremely efficient at removing heat from your system.

Go Chiller has a specially designed additive package to inhibit corrosion and microbial growth, protecting your precious system for the long haul. The collant is also “low foam”, making it easy to fill your system as well as reducing the formation of bubbles throughout your cooling loop, particularly over the hottest part, the processor.

“Graphene conducts heat 10,000 times better than water. Go Chiller utilises this unique property to provide a solution that is extremely efficient at removing heat from your system. Go Chiller’s patented, breakthrough technology allows a significant improvement on heat exchange compared with standard water/glycol products. This provides unprecedented performance in computer applications where managing and directing high thermal loads is critical. Our standard solution also contains corrosion inhibitors to protect your investment, as well as antimicrobials to prevent prevent biological growth.”

Source : TPU : Goal Chiller

