If you are looking for an easy-to-use and install helmet communication system you might be interested in Punks. Featuring glove friendly controls the communication system can be attached to any helmet whether you are cycling, skiing or engaging in any other sports and is fully dust and water resistant. Receive phone calls and use your favorite voice assistant as well as communicate with other members of your team or group.

Chat with your crew using open channel Party or Push-To-Talk modes. Early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $89 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The acoustic system in the Punks is a special experience in a small package. You’ll hear ultra clear audio while at the same time staying aware of the environment around you. There is nothing else like it. We all know that situational awareness is key to a safe ride. Hear the urban traffic around you, or just hear your tires on the trail, ensuring you’re always connected to your surroundings.

“The Punks are tuned to handle a variety of helmet designs; different strap lengths and distances to the ear, while still maintaining bass response, clarity of sound and not creating noise pollution. You can ride in Santa Cruz, California and speak clearly with friends riding in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain!”

If the Punks crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Punks helmet communication system project check out the promotional video below.

“We measured over a hundred of the most popular bike helmets, by brands like Smith, Bell, Giro, 100%, Specialized, POC, Thousand, Bern, Kask, Bontrager, and Sweet Protection. The Punks are designed to fit almost any open face helmet on the market. Aleck group communication runs over cell networks and it has no range limitations like radio based systems. Whether you are in an open channel “Party” or “Push-to”talk”, both are designed to work with mimimal cell signal, and if you lose signal, it is self-healing, so you are automatically added back to the chat.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the helmet communication system, jump over to the official Punks crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

