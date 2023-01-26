HCK5R graphene heated gloves

If you are in the market for a pair of heated gloves you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign launched this week for the HCK5R. Designed to provide three temperature settings and fast heating the wind proof and water resistant graphene heated gloves feature a Graphenecore. The campaign has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 51 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $129 or £105 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Say goodbye to constantly replacing your gloves on every outdoor excursion and upgrade to HCK5R gloves. The ultimate hand protection solution, these gloves are 2X faster than other carbon fiber based heated gloves, built to last and will be the only pair you’ll ever need for your next hiking, skiing, or traveling adventure.

Whether you’re hitting the slopes, tackling a mountain hike, or simply commuting to work on a rainy day, HCK5R has got you covered. These all-season graphene heated gloves are designed with the everyday explorer in mind, ensuring that you stay warm, dry, and cozy no matter what your adventures may bring. “

If the HCK5R crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the HCK5R project play the promotional video below.

“Experience lightning-fast warmth equipped with the fastest graphene-based heating technology called Graphenecore. Feel the heat in mere seconds. The warmth provided by HCK5R™ produces more than just ordinary heat – it’s therapeutic infrared heat, similar to the feeling of being in a warm infrared sauna on a freezing winter day. Don’t just settle for mediocre warmth – upgrade to HCK5R™ gloves for unparalleled comfort and heat.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the , jump over to the official HCK5R crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





