Asmart heated gloves offer 3 heat settings and more from $99

Outdoor adventurers or those of you living in cold climates, might be interested in a new range of heated gloves from the engineers at Asmart. Featuring three different heat settings, waterproof design, automatic and manual switching the gloves are equipped with an infrared sensor for automatic control if required. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $99 or £92 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Once the temperatures drop, our favorite winter activities can begin. We’re talking skiing, ice fishing, sledding — and of course, many of us would like to continue our daily outdoor activities such as: running, motorcycle riding, skiing, ice fishing, sledding and more. Of course, in order to truly enjoy these activities (and those not-so-fun ones, like shoveling), you need all the best gear to keep you from freezing, including a good winter coat, winter boots and a pair of fleece-lined leggings. You’ll also want the best heated gloves you can find if your hands and fingers tend to get too cold in regular gloves.”

$99 heated gloves

Assuming that the Asmart funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Asmart heated gloves project view the promotional video below.

” Heated gloves have heating wires that are connected to a battery woven into the interior of the glove. When the battery is turned on through the power button, an electrical current courses through the wires, causing them to heat up. Heated gloves are completely safe to use, too, and you don’t have to worry about being exposed to any wires or getting shocked.”

” Asmart heated is the world’s first fully intelligent glove. To start glove, we have set up two different start options. When our cold hands need warm, you just put your hands insert Asmart heated gloves, it will automatically help you turn on the switch and help you adjust the temperature to the highest temperature, the temperature reaches 65 degrees Celsius, so that your hands quickly reach the temperature you need. When our hands leave the , it will help you automatically power off because of your departure, not because you forget to keep consuming your power. You can also press the button to start, switch or adjust the temperature with your own hands.”

Source : Kickstarter



