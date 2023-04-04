RadioFruit 915MHz RP2040 with RFM95 LoRa Radio launches

Adafruit has announced the launch of its new Adafruit Feather RP2040 with RFM95 LoRa Radio 915MHz RadioFruit and STEMMA QT development board which is now available to purchase priced at $29.95. Expanding the range of RadioFruits the companies take on a microcontroller with a “Long Range (LoRa)” packet radio transceiver with built-in USB and battery charging. The latest RadioFruit edition features a 900MHz radio module making it ideal for creating wireless networks that are more flexible than Bluetooth LE and without the high power requirements of WiFi.

RadioFruit

“It’s kinda like we took our RP2040 Feather and RFM95 900MHz breakout board and glued them together. You get all the pins for use on the Feather, the Lipoly battery support, USB C power / data, onboard NeoPixel, 8MB of FLASH for storing code and files, and then with the 8 unused pins, we wired up all the DIO pins on the RFM module. There’s even room left over for a STEMMA QT connector and a uFL connector for connecting larger antennas.”

Specifications of the 915MHz RadioFruit

Measures 2.0″ x 0.9″ x 0.28″ (50.8mm x 22.8mm x 7mm) without headers soldered in

Light as a (large?) feather – 6.3 grams

RP2040 32-bit Cortex M0+ dual core running at ~133 MHz @ 3.3V logic and power

264 KB RAM

8 MB SPI FLASH chip for storing files and CircuitPython/MicroPython code storage. No EEPROM

chip for storing files and CircuitPython/MicroPython code storage. No EEPROM Tons of GPIO! 21 x GPIO pins with following capabilities: Four 12-bit ADCs (one more than Pico) Two I2C, Two SPI, and two UART peripherals, we label one for the ‘main’ interface in standard Feather locations 16 x PWM outputs – for servos, LEDs, etc

Built-in 200mA+ lipoly charger with charging status indicator LED

with charging status indicator LED Pin #13 red LED for general purpose blinking

for general purpose blinking RGB NeoPixel for full-color indication.

for full-color indication. On-board STEMMA QT connector that lets you quickly connect any Qwiic, STEMMA QT or Grove I2C devices with no soldering!

that lets you quickly connect any Qwiic, STEMMA QT or Grove I2C devices with no soldering! Both Reset button and Bootloader select button for quick restarts (no unplugging-replugging to relaunch code)

(no unplugging-replugging to relaunch code) USB Type C connector lets you access built-in ROM USB bootloader and serial port debugging

lets you access built-in ROM USB bootloader and serial port debugging 3.3V Power/enable pin

4 mounting holes

12 MHz crystal for perfect timing.

3.3V regulator with 500mA peak current output

Source : Adafruit





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals