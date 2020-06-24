Apple AirPods to get optimized battery charging in iOS 14

Apple’s iPhone and MacBooks come with optimized battery charging, this is designed to extend the life of the batteries and now it looks like the feature is coming to AirPods with the release of iOS 14.

What this feature will do iw work on when you need your device fully charged based on your usage, it will then charge you AirPods to around 80 percent and then around an hour before you need them it charges the final 20 percent.

What this does is it puts less strain on the battery as it is not sitting at maximum capacity all the time, this then extends the life of the battery.

This is a great feature on the iPhone and it should work well on Apple’s AirPods when it is added with iOS 14.

Source MacRumors

