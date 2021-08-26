Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller unveiled

As well as a new limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox console, Microsoft is also launching a new limited edition controller, the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2.

The new Halo limited edition Elite Series 2 controller can be seen in the video below, it comes with an iridium gold D-Pad and more.

Also announced today, we’re excited to get the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 in your hands. Ready for any mission with a custom design inspired by the Master Chief’s iconic armor, this controller features a battle-worn, matte metallic green with an iridium gold D-pad and comes with an arsenal of swappable components and a custom carrying case emblazoned with the iconic UNSC insignia. For that Spartan-like precision, use the custom thumbstick tension adjustment tool that you can even wear like a dog-tag so you’re always ready to fine-tune your combat experience. When you’re not using your controller, keep it powered up on the laser-etched charging dock or with the custom charging cable. And, when Halo Infinite releases, don’t forget to show off this one-of-a-kind design in multiplayer sessions with an exclusive Halo Elite controller weapon charm only available with the purchase of the Halo Infinite Elite controller.

