Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition unveiled (Video)

We recently heard that the new Halo Infinite game would be launching in December. Now Microsoft has launched a new limited edition console, the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition.

The new Halo Infinite Limited Edition will go on sale on the 15th of November 2021 to celebrate 20 years of Halo.

Celebrate Halo’s 20th anniversary and the upcoming launch of Halo Infinite with this custom designed, first-ever Limited Edition Xbox Series X. This design was inspired by the expansive Halo universe and is wrapped with dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold. Above the armor there is a custom star pattern as seen from the surface of Zeta Halo that extends to the top of the console and onto the fan. Below the stars, the top vent is accented in Cortana-themed blue. To top it off, the console powers on and off with custom Halo-themed sounds. The controller included in the bundle features a matching design on the front, an iridium gold 20-year mark on the back, as well as side-and-back grips to accommodate all play styles.

You can find out more details about the new Halo Infinite Limited Edition console over at Microsoft at the link below.

Source Microsoft

