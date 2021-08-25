Halo Infinite to launch 8th of December

It looks like we have a release date for Halo Infinite, Microsoft have listed the 8th of December as the release date for their game on their Microsoft Store.

This is expected to be made official by Microsoft later today at Gamescon, so it looks like the game is coming before the end of the year.

Halo Infinite is the most ambitious Halo game ever made, with an environment several times larger than the last two Halo games combined. Players can explore an expansive landscape filled with sprawling natural wonder, mystery, and a story that welcomes those new to the franchise as well as continues the Master Chief’s saga for our most dedicated fans.

With Xbox Series X and the Slipspace Engine, built to power the future of Halo, Halo Infinite is poised to usher in the next generation of gaming. Taking full advantage of the power of the console to deliver unprecedented visual fidelity and silky smooth campaign gameplay at a locked 60 frames per second at up to 4K resolution, the Slipspace Engine will also scale to existing platforms to provide a fantastic experience for players on the Xbox One family of devices as well as Windows 10 and Steam. Halo Infinite will also be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass for PC and console.

Scoop: Halo Infinite (Campaign) | Release Date December 8 https://t.co/5iO4pjLCjA pic.twitter.com/b7efdHp5tm — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) August 25, 2021

As soon as we get some more information that the 8th of Dceember is the correct launch date for Halo Infinite we will let you guys know.

Source Aggiornamenti Lumia, The verge

