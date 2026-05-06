Move Over Nothing Phone: The Google Pixel 11 Pro’s New Notification Glow is Leaked

The Google Pixel 11 Pro stands as a testament to the evolution of smartphone technology, seamlessly merging advanced hardware, intelligent AI integration, and a sleek, user-focused design. This flagship device builds upon the Pixel series’ reputation for innovation, delivering features that enhance usability, performance, and sustainability. It is crafted to meet the needs of modern users while pushing the boundaries of what a smartphone can achieve. The video below from TT Technology gives us more details about the Google Pixel 11 Pro.

Pixel Glow: Intelligent Notifications, Reimagined

The Pixel 11 Pro introduces the Pixel Glow notification system, a feature designed to simplify how users interact with their devices. Discreetly integrated into the blacked-out camera bar, this dynamic LED system provides notifications without disrupting the device’s minimalist aesthetic.

A soft, pulsating light signals incoming messages, making sure you never miss important updates.

Flashing alerts indicate incoming calls, offering a visual cue even in silent mode.

Customizable color loops represent app-specific notifications, adding a layer of personalization.

This innovative approach to notifications enhances convenience while maintaining the device’s clean and modern design, making it both functional and visually appealing.

Photography and Videography: A New Standard

The Pixel 11 Pro revolutionizes mobile photography with its innovative camera system, designed to deliver professional-grade results. Using advanced AI and upgraded sensors, it offers features that cater to both casual users and photography enthusiasts.

Ultra-Low-Light Video: Capture stunningly clear footage in environments with as little as 5-10 lux of light, perfect for nighttime videography.

Capture stunningly clear footage in environments with as little as 5-10 lux of light, perfect for nighttime videography. 100x AI-Assisted Zoom: Achieve sharp, detailed images even at extreme zoom levels, thanks to a combination of optical and AI-powered enhancements.

Achieve sharp, detailed images even at extreme zoom levels, thanks to a combination of optical and AI-powered enhancements. Generative Video Editing: Effortlessly remove unwanted objects, reduce noise, and alter backgrounds using machine learning tools.

These features, combined with improved image stabilization and color accuracy, ensure that the Pixel 11 Pro remains at the forefront of mobile photography innovation.

Tensor G6 Chipset: Performance and Efficiency Redefined

At the heart of the Pixel 11 Pro lies the Tensor G6 chipset, engineered using an advanced 2nm process. This next-generation processor delivers a perfect balance of power and efficiency, allowing the device to handle demanding tasks with ease.

Enhanced GPU: Supports Vulkan 1.4 for smoother graphics rendering, making it ideal for gaming and multimedia applications.

Supports Vulkan 1.4 for smoother graphics rendering, making it ideal for gaming and multimedia applications. Optimized Multitasking: Seamlessly switch between intensive tasks like video editing, gaming, and streaming without lag.

The Tensor G6 ensures a responsive user experience, allowing the Pixel 11 Pro to excel in both productivity and entertainment.

Battery and Charging: Designed for Longevity

The Pixel 11 Pro is equipped with a robust 5,100mAh battery, designed to keep up with the demands of modern users. Its charging capabilities are equally impressive, offering convenience and efficiency.

G2 Magnetic Wireless Charging: Provides a fast and hassle-free way to power up your device, eliminating the need for cables.

Provides a fast and hassle-free way to power up your device, eliminating the need for cables. Extended Battery Life: Optimized power management reduces the frequency of recharging, making sure the device lasts throughout the day.

These advancements make the Pixel 11 Pro a reliable companion for users who require consistent performance without interruptions.

Refined Design: Aesthetic Meets Functionality

The Pixel 11 Pro introduces thoughtful design updates that enhance both its appearance and usability. The blacked-out camera bar not only integrates the Pixel Glow system but also contributes to the device’s sleek and modern look.

Streamlined Dimensions: A slimmer profile improves ergonomics, making the phone more comfortable to hold and use.

A slimmer profile improves ergonomics, making the phone more comfortable to hold and use. Minimalist Approach: The removal of the temperature sensor reduces visual clutter while maintaining essential functionality.

These refinements reflect Google’s commitment to creating devices that are both visually appealing and practical for everyday use.

Sustainability and Innovation: A Step Toward the Future

Google’s focus on sustainability is evident in its patent for a replaceable battery, a feature that could significantly reduce electronic waste. While the Pixel 11 Pro’s battery remains non-user-replaceable due to adhesive seals, this innovation signals a shift toward more eco-friendly smartphone designs. By prioritizing repairability and longevity, Google is taking meaningful steps to address environmental concerns without compromising on quality.

AI Integration: Smarter Features for Everyday Use

Artificial intelligence plays a central role in the Pixel 11 Pro, enhancing its functionality across various applications. These AI-driven features are designed to simplify complex tasks and improve user experience.

Real-Time Scene Optimization: Automatically adjusts camera settings to capture the best possible photo or video in any environment.

Automatically adjusts camera settings to capture the best possible photo or video in any environment. Generative Editing Tools: Enable users to perform advanced edits, such as object removal and background changes, with minimal effort.

By integrating AI into its core features, the Pixel 11 Pro makes advanced technology more accessible and intuitive for all users.

Connectivity and Software: Built for the Future

The Pixel 11 Pro is equipped with the latest connectivity standards, making sure fast and reliable performance in any setting. Its software complements this hardware, offering a seamless and secure user experience.

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4: Deliver faster data transfer speeds and more stable connections.

Deliver faster data transfer speeds and more stable connections. Satellite Connectivity: Provides emergency communication capabilities in areas without cellular coverage.

Provides emergency communication capabilities in areas without cellular coverage. MediaTek M90 Modem: Ensures robust network performance, even in challenging conditions.

Running on Android 17, the Pixel 11 Pro guarantees seven years of updates, keeping the device secure and up-to-date with the latest features.

Model Variants and Pricing

The Pixel 11 series offers three distinct models, catering to a wide range of user preferences and budgets:

Pixel 11: Features a 6.3-inch OLED display, 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery, starting at $799.

Features a 6.3-inch OLED display, 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery, starting at $799. Pixel 11 Pro: Includes a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED display, 42MP selfie camera, and a 5,100mAh battery, starting at $999.

Includes a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED display, 42MP selfie camera, and a 5,100mAh battery, starting at $999. Pixel 11 Pro XL: Features a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display, 64MP periscope camera, and a 5,400mAh battery, starting at $1,199.

Launch Timeline

The Pixel 11 Pro is set to launch in August 2026, with pricing starting at $799 for the base model. This release promises to deliver a blend of innovation, sustainability and user-centric design, solidifying the Pixel 11 Pro as a leader in the smartphone market.

Uncover more insights about AI Integration in the previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: TT Technology



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