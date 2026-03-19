Apple Releases iOS 26.4 RC: Everything New for Your iPhone

Apple has officially launched the iOS 26.4 Release Candidate (RC), signaling the final stage before the public rollout. This update brings a host of new features, design refinements, and performance enhancements across Apple’s ecosystem. It also includes updates for iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, HomePod OS, and VisionOS. Below is a comprehensive overview of the most notable changes and improvements.

General Updates

The iOS 26.4 RC is compatible with all devices that support iOS 26 and carries the build number 23E244. While there is no modem update from Beta 4 to RC, earlier beta versions will receive one. The public release is anticipated around March 23, 2026, unless an additional RC2 version is deemed necessary. This update reflects Apple’s commitment to delivering a polished and stable experience for all users.

Music and Media Enhancements

The iOS 26.4 RC introduces several features aimed at enhancing your music and media experience. These updates are designed to provide a more immersive, personalized and convenient way to enjoy content:

Playlist Playground: Create playlists with personalized suggestions that adapt to your listening habits and preferences.

Create playlists with personalized suggestions that adapt to your listening habits and preferences. Updated Album and Playlist Designs: Full-screen backgrounds and interactive buttons offer a visually engaging and user-friendly interface.

Full-screen backgrounds and interactive buttons offer a visually engaging and user-friendly interface. Offline Music Recognition: Identify songs directly from the Control Center without requiring an internet connection, making it easier to discover music on the go.

Identify songs directly from the Control Center without requiring an internet connection, making it easier to discover music on the go. Ambient Music Widget: Access curated playlists for sleep, relaxation, productivity and well-being directly from your home screen for instant mood-setting.

Access curated playlists for sleep, relaxation, productivity and well-being directly from your home screen for instant mood-setting. Concert Discovery: Use the Home app to find live music events near you, integrating entertainment into your daily routine.

Use the Home app to find live music events near you, integrating entertainment into your daily routine. Enhanced Podcasts: Seamlessly switch between audio and video formats, with offline downloads providing flexibility for on-the-go listening.

Messages and Emoji Updates

Communication receives a fresh update with new emojis and messaging improvements, adding more personality and functionality to your interactions:

New Emojis: Express yourself with new options such as a treasure chest, ballet dancer and Sasquatch, all aligned with the latest Unicode standard.

Express yourself with new options such as a treasure chest, ballet dancer and Sasquatch, all aligned with the latest Unicode standard. Animation Enhancements: Subtle animation changes make starting new conversations smoother and visually appealing.

Subtle animation changes make starting new conversations smoother and visually appealing. RCS Messaging Encryption: While not yet active, this feature is expected in a future update to enhance privacy for supported devices, making sure secure communication.

Accessibility and Visual Improvements

Apple continues to prioritize accessibility and user customization, making sure that devices are more inclusive and adaptable to individual needs:

Reduce Bright Effects: Minimize flashing or highlighting during interactions to reduce visual strain, particularly for sensitive users.

Minimize flashing or highlighting during interactions to reduce visual strain, particularly for sensitive users. Liquid Glass Animations: Experience smoother transitions with improved motion reduction settings, enhancing overall usability.

Experience smoother transitions with improved motion reduction settings, enhancing overall usability. Subtitle Customization: Adjust text size, font and background styles for better readability during video playback, catering to diverse viewing preferences.

Adjust text size, font and background styles for better readability during video playback, catering to diverse viewing preferences. Wallpaper Settings: Redesigned options allow for optional downloads, saving valuable storage space while offering greater customization flexibility.

System and App Updates

System-level and app-specific updates aim to streamline your overall experience, making everyday tasks more efficient and enjoyable:

Family Sharing: Adult members can now use individual payment methods, providing added flexibility for shared accounts.

Adult members can now use individual payment methods, providing added flexibility for shared accounts. iCloud Enhancements: New data access and search options simplify file management, making it easier to locate and organize your content.

New data access and search options simplify file management, making it easier to locate and organize your content. Camera App: The “Audio Zoom” feature enables focused sound recording during video capture, improving audio quality in recordings.

The “Audio Zoom” feature enables focused sound recording during video capture, improving audio quality in recordings. App Store and Games App: Redesigned interfaces include updated search bar placement and improved account settings for a more intuitive user experience.

Redesigned interfaces include updated search bar placement and improved account settings for a more intuitive user experience. Urgent Reminders: A new section in the Reminders app helps you prioritize critical tasks, making sure nothing important is overlooked.

A new section in the Reminders app helps you prioritize critical tasks, making sure nothing important is overlooked. Freeform App: Additional creative tools enhance brainstorming and collaboration, making it easier to share ideas visually.

Additional creative tools enhance brainstorming and collaboration, making it easier to share ideas visually. Personal Hotspot: View detailed data usage for each connected device, improving transparency and control over your network usage.

View detailed data usage for each connected device, improving transparency and control over your network usage. Privacy Updates: Stolen device protection is now enabled by default, safeguarding your data and enhancing security.

CarPlay and AI Integration

CarPlay and AI technologies receive incremental updates, further integrating convenience and innovation into your daily life:

CarPlay Video Playback: Passengers can now enjoy video content directly through CarPlay, enhancing in-car entertainment options.

Passengers can now enjoy video content directly through CarPlay, enhancing in-car entertainment options. AI Chat Assistants: Integration with tools like ChatGPT and Gemini is expected, pending developer implementation, promising smarter and more interactive assistance.

Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

This release addresses several bugs while optimizing performance, making sure a smoother and more reliable user experience:

Keyboard Accuracy: Typing is now faster and more reliable, thanks to improved keyboard precision and responsiveness.

Typing is now faster and more reliable, thanks to improved keyboard precision and responsiveness. CarPlay Connectivity: Issues affecting certain car models have been resolved, improving compatibility and reliability.

Issues affecting certain car models have been resolved, improving compatibility and reliability. Performance on Older Devices: Smoother animations and reduced heat during intensive tasks enhance usability on older hardware.

Smoother animations and reduced heat during intensive tasks enhance usability on older hardware. Remaining Bugs: Occasional lag and wallpaper desaturation issues persist but occur less frequently, reflecting ongoing refinements.

Battery and Storage Improvements

Battery life and storage management see meaningful upgrades, making sure devices remain efficient and user-friendly:

Extended Battery Life: Enjoy longer usage times between charges, providing greater convenience for daily use.

Enjoy longer usage times between charges, providing greater convenience for daily use. Optimized Storage: System storage usage has been slightly reduced, freeing up space for your apps and files without compromising functionality.

Looking Ahead

Following the public release of iOS 26.4, iOS 26.5 Beta 1 is expected to roll out shortly, offering further refinements and new features. Additionally, iOS 27 Beta 1 is anticipated to debut at WWDC 2026, focusing on stability, performance and innovative updates to enhance the Apple ecosystem.

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Source & Image Credit: zollotech



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