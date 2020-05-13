Google Meet is now free to everyone

Earlier this month we heard that Google Meet was being made free to everyone until the 30th of September, this is now live.

All you need to do to use Google Meet is sign up with your email address over at meet.google.com, you will then be able to use it for free. You can see some of the features of the service below.

Safe by default: Google uses an array of safe-by-default measures to ensure video conferencing is safe across web and telephone dial-ins, including encrypting data in transit and building the product on Google’s secure and resilient infrastructure

Conversations with up to 100 people, for 24 hours: Google Meet for individuals allows video conferences of up to 100 people (versus 250 people for business G Suite customers). Meetings are limited to 60 minutes for the free product, though this time limit will not be enforced until after 30th September 2020

Millions of connections: Over the last few weeks, Google Meet has already helped friends, families and colleagues stay in touch. Usage has now exceeded over 2 billion minutes (or 3,800 years!) per day and as of last week, Meet’s daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million

You can find out more details about Google Meet over at the company’s website at the link below, the service is now live.

Source Google

