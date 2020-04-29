Google Meet is being made free for everyone until September

With the increase in the use of video apps like Zoom and others, Google has announced that it is making its premium video meetings software, Google Meet from G Suite free to everyone until September.

Google Meet will be available to use for free from today until the 30th of September 2020 and it allows for conversations with up to 100 people at once.

Today, we’re making Google Meet, our premium video conferencing product, free for everyone, with availability rolling out over the coming weeks. We’ve invested years in making Meet a secure and reliable video conferencing solution that’s trusted by schools, governments and enterprises around the world, and in recent months we’ve accelerated the release of top-requested features to make it even more helpful. Starting in early May, anyone with an email address can sign up for Meet and enjoy many of the same features available to our business and education users, such as simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled view.

It’s important that everyone who uses Meet has a secure and reliable experience from the start, so beginning next week, we’ll be gradually expanding its availability to more and more people over the following weeks. This means you might not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com right away, but you can sign up to be notified when it’s available.

You can find out more information about Google Meet over at Google at the link below, it is available to use for free from today.

