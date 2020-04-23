Zoom 5.0 update adds new security features, AES 256-bit GCM encryption and more

Video conferencing service Zoom as announced the imminent availability of a new update, bringing with it a wealth of new security features to help its huge customer base, which has exploded since the worldwide coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Zoom is upgrading to the AES 256-bit GCM encryption standard, which offers increased protection for meeting data in transit and resistance against tampering.

The Zoom 5.0 update as expected to roll out within the next seven days and will support GCM encryption, taking full effect once all accounts are enabled with GCM. System-wide account enablement will take place on May 30th 2020, says Zoom. “This provides confidentiality and integrity assurances on your Zoom Meeting, Zoom Video Webinar, and Zoom Phone data. “

“Today we announced robust security enhancements with the upcoming general availability of Zoom 5.0, a key milestone in our 90-day plan to proactively identify, address, and enhance the security and privacy capabilities of the Zoom platform. By adding support for AES 256-bit GCM encryption, Zoom will provide increased protection for meeting data and resistance against tampering.”

“I am proud to reach this step in our 90-day plan, but this is just the beginning. We built our business by delivering happiness to our customers. We will earn our customers’ trust and deliver them happiness with our unwavering focus on providing the most secure platform,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom.

“When faced with questions over security and privacy, Zoom reacted quickly and very publicly to the challenges, including their CEO holding weekly public security briefings,” notes Wayne Kurtzman, IDC Research Director for Social, Communities, and Collaboration. “Zoom was also quick to take actions on changing the defaults that helped address meeting privacy concerns, as well as setting a 90-day plan for deeper actions, and communicating it publicly.”

“We take a holistic view of our users’ privacy and our platform’s security,” said Oded Gal, CPO of Zoom. “From our network to our feature set to our user experience, everything is being put through rigorous scrutiny. On the back end, AES 256-bit GCM encryption will raise the bar for securing our users’ data in transit. On the front end, I’m most excited about the Security icon in the meeting menu bar. This takes our security features, existing and new, and puts them front and center for our meeting hosts. With millions of new users, this will make sure they have instant access to important security controls in their meetings.”

Source : Zoom

