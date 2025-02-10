GMKtec G3 Plus Review : Affordable Mini PC with 4K HDR from $125



The GMKtec G3 Plus is a budget-friendly mini PC designed to meet the needs of users seeking a compact, energy-efficient solution for basic computing tasks. Powered by the Intel N150 processor, it strikes a balance between affordability and performance, making it suitable for light gaming, emulation, and everyday productivity. Sometimes, finding the right balance between performance, affordability, and practicality in a computer can feel like an impossible task. Whether you’re looking for a compact device to handle everyday tasks, a budget-friendly option for light gaming, or a low-power solution for your home office, the search can quickly become overwhelming.

In this review by ETA PRIME explores what makes the GMKtec G3 Plus stand out in a crowded market of budget-friendly PCs. From its energy-efficient design to its customizable configurations, this little powerhouse offers more than meets the eye. Whether you’re a casual gamer, a retro gaming enthusiast, or someone who simply needs a reliable machine for everyday tasks, the G3 Plus might just be the solution you didn’t know you needed. With features like upgradeable storage, adjustable power settings, and support for 4K HDR video playback, the G3 Plus offers a versatile alternative to traditional desktop PCs or single-board computers such as the Raspberry Pi.

Performance: Powered by the Intel N150 Processor

Budget-Friendly Twin Lake Mini PC

At the heart of the GMKtec G3 Plus lies the Intel N150 processor, a quad-core chip clocked at up to 3.6 GHz. This processor delivers a modest improvement over its predecessor, the N100, thanks to its higher clock speeds. The integrated Intel UHD GPU, featuring 24 compute units running at up to 1,000 MHz, ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks. While it is not designed for resource-intensive applications or AAA gaming, the G3 Plus handles a variety of activities with ease, including:

Web browsing for casual internet use

for casual internet use Video streaming with support for 4K HDR playback

with support for 4K HDR playback Document editing for productivity tasks

For casual gamers and retro gaming enthusiasts, the G3 Plus provides enough power to run older titles and emulate classic gaming systems. This makes it an excellent choice for those seeking an affordable yet capable device for light gaming and entertainment.

Flexible Configurations and Expandable Storage

The GMKtec G3 Plus is available in multiple configurations to suit a range of user preferences. Buyers can choose between models equipped with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM, or opt for a barebones version if they already have compatible components. Storage options are highly customizable, thanks to the inclusion of two M.2 slots (2280 and 2242). These slots allow users to expand storage capacity as needed, making the device adaptable to changing requirements.

This flexibility is particularly valuable for users who prioritize customization and future-proofing. Whether you need more storage for media files or additional RAM for multitasking, the G3 Plus can be tailored to meet your specific needs. Its modular design ensures that you can upgrade components without replacing the entire system, offering long-term value.

GMKtec G3 Plus Review

Compact Design with Robust Connectivity

Despite its small footprint, the GMKtec G3 Plus is packed with a variety of connectivity options. Its sleek and modern design is available in two attractive color choices—lush green and titanium gray—allowing it to blend seamlessly into any setup. Key connectivity features include:

Four USB 3.2 ports for connecting peripherals

for connecting peripherals Two HDMI outputs for dual-monitor setups

for dual-monitor setups Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for fast and reliable wireless connectivity

These features make the G3 Plus a versatile device for both home and office environments. Whether you need to connect external drives, keyboards, or monitors, the G3 Plus provides the necessary ports and wireless capabilities to ensure seamless integration with your existing hardware.

Energy Efficiency with Adjustable Power Modes

One of the standout features of the GMKtec G3 Plus is its impressive energy efficiency. Consuming as little as 5 watts at idle and peaking at just 21 watts during gaming, it is an eco-friendly option for everyday computing. The device’s BIOS includes adjustable power settings, allowing users to optimize performance and energy consumption based on their needs. The available power modes include:

Balanced mode (10W): Ideal for standard tasks like web browsing and video streaming

Ideal for standard tasks like web browsing and video streaming High-performance mode (15W): Enhances CPU and GPU capabilities for more demanding activities such as emulation and light gaming

These adjustable power modes ensure that the G3 Plus remains quiet and cool during operation, even when running more intensive applications. This makes it a practical choice for users who value energy efficiency without compromising on performance.

Gaming and Emulation: A Retro Enthusiast’s Delight

While the GMKtec G3 Plus is not designed for high-end gaming, it performs admirably with older titles and indie games. For example, it can run games like Dirt 3 and Half-Life 2 at medium to high settings with stable frame rates. The device also supports emulation for classic gaming systems such as the PS2 and GameCube. However, more demanding games may require adjustments to resolution and settings to achieve optimal performance.

This capability makes the G3 Plus an appealing option for retro gaming enthusiasts. Its compact size and affordability provide a convenient platform for enjoying classic games without the need for a dedicated gaming PC or console. Whether you’re revisiting old favorites or exploring indie titles, the G3 Plus delivers a satisfying gaming experience.

Limitations to Consider

While the GMKtec G3 Plus offers many advantages, it is not without its limitations. The use of single-channel DDR4 RAM restricts memory bandwidth, which can impact performance in certain scenarios. Additionally, the lack of DDR5 support prevents the device from fully using the potential of its integrated GPU. These factors, combined with its modest processing power, make the G3 Plus less suitable for multitasking-heavy workloads or high-performance gaming.

Users seeking a device for intensive applications such as video editing or 3D rendering may find the G3 Plus underpowered. However, for basic computing tasks, light gaming, and emulation, it remains a highly capable and cost-effective option.

A Versatile Mini PC for Everyday Use

The GMKtec G3 Plus stands out as a well-rounded mini PC that combines affordability, energy efficiency, and versatility. Starting at just $125 for the barebones model, it offers significant value for users seeking a compact device for basic computing tasks. While it has some trade-offs, such as limited memory bandwidth and processing power, these are balanced by its customizable configurations, robust connectivity, and energy-efficient design.

For those looking for an alternative to single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi or a cost-effective x86-based system, the GMKtec G3 Plus is a competitive option. Its ability to handle light gaming, emulation, and everyday productivity tasks makes it a practical and reliable choice for a wide range of users.

