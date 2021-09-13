Football Manager 2022 available via Xbox Game Pass on launch day

Sports Interactive will be making available their new Football Manager 2022 to Xbox Game Pass subscribers when the new game launches in a few months time on November 9th 2021. The Football Manager 2022 and Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition will launch simultaneously and will be immediately available via Xbox Game Pass, putting you once again in complete control of your favorite football club. ” It’s down to you to meet board objectives and fan expectations as you overcome the odds to fight your way to the top of the footballing world”.

“Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can enjoy access to both titles and fully immerse themselves in the world of football management. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in supported countries/regions can also continue their progress on Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition from any supported device through Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). As a manager, your goal is to cement your legacy among the greats. On the way, you’ll discover and sign the superstars of tomorrow, using data analysis to power your recruitment strategy. Work with your backroom team to nail your pre-match preparation before bringing your tactical philosophy to life on the pitch on Matchday and making the crucial in-match decisions to secure the three points.”

“Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition allows you to master the managerial essentials from the comfort of your sofa. Available with Xbox Game Pass for Console, Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition takes full advantage of the Xbox Controller to make navigating from the tactics board to the touchline a breeze. As the architect of your club’s destiny, you’ll make the key decisions from where to send your scouts to search for new talent to bolster your squad to who makes it into your starting XI on Matchday.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals