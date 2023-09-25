LG Display 17-inch foldable OLED laptop display unveiled

LG Display has recently unveiled a groundbreaking innovation: a 17-inch foldable OLED panel for laptops. This development marks a significant stride in the IT industry, as it not only enhances portability but also offers a unique user experience with its high-definition display and touchscreen capabilities.

The 17-inch foldable OLED panel is not just a novelty; it is a product of meticulous engineering and design. One of the key features of this panel is its use of a Tandem OLED structure. This innovative design approach significantly increases the lifespan and stability of the display, making it a reliable choice for consumers seeking longevity in their tech products. The Tandem OLED structure essentially involves the use of two emission layers, which not only extends the panel’s lifespan but also enhances its overall performance.

In addition to the Tandem OLED structure, LG Display has also incorporated a specialized material to minimize creasing in the folding area. This is a crucial aspect of the design, as it ensures the display maintains a sleek and seamless appearance even after extensive use. The in-folding design with a 3R curvature further contributes to the slim and seamless screen design, making the panel aesthetically pleasing as well as functional.

“LG Display’s 17-inch Foldable OLED display features a Tandem OLED structure previously applied to automotive displays, with a dramatically increased lifespan suitable for IT devices. An industry first in 2019, LG Display’s Tandem OLED embodies its groundbreaking two-stack OLED technology, which adds an extra organic emitting layer to deliver brighter screens while effectively dispersing energy across OLED components for optimal stability and longer lifespans. The longevity of the panel is well-suited to IT devices which typically have longer usage times such as laptops, monitors, and tablets.”

The 17-inch foldable OLED display boasts a QHD+ resolution and an infinite contrast ratio, offering users a high-definition content experience. This means that whether you’re working on a detailed project, streaming your favorite show, or playing a graphics-intensive game, the panel delivers crisp, clear, and vibrant visuals.

One of the most notable features of this display is its versatility. It can function as a 17-inch portable monitor or tablet, or a 12.3-inch laptop, depending on the user’s needs. This adaptability makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of users, from professionals who need a portable workstation to students who require a compact device for studying and entertainment.

To enhance the user experience, LG Display has also incorporated high-sensitivity touchscreen solutions into the panel. This feature enhances touch performance, making the panel more responsive and intuitive to use. Whether you’re sketching a design, writing a report, or navigating through apps, the high-sensitivity touchscreen ensures a smooth and efficient user experience.

The unveiling of the 17-inch foldable OLED display is not just a milestone for LG Display, but also a significant development for the IT industry. It signifies the expansion of the OLED lineup in the industry, offering more choices for consumers and paving the way for further innovations in display technology.

The 17-inch foldable OLED panel from LG Display is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and quality. With its Tandem OLED structure, specialized material for minimizing creasing, in-folding design, QHD+ resolution, infinite contrast ratio, and high-sensitivity touchscreen solutions, it offers a unique and enhanced user experience. As LG Display begins mass-production of this display, it will be interesting to see how it shapes the future of laptops and the IT industry as a whole.

Source: LG



