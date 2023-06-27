AMOLED vs OLED: What’s the difference?

This guide is designed to explain the difference between AMOLED vs OLED. With the advent of innovative display technologies, our viewing experiences on televisions, smartphones, and other electronic devices have dramatically changed. Two such popular technologies that are widely acclaimed for their superior visual output are Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diodes (AMOLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED). Both are renowned for their vivid color production, high contrast ratios, and excellent flexibility, but the way they operate and their inherent properties create significant distinctions between them.

What is OLED?

Organic Light Emitting Diodes, or OLEDs, are display technologies that comprise an organic material placed between two electrodes. When electricity is applied, the organic material produces light. Unlike traditional LCD displays, OLEDs don’t require a backlight to illuminate the screen. This absence of backlighting allows the pixels in an OLED display to turn off completely, rendering absolute blacks and creating infinite contrast ratios.

An OLED display can be made flexible, foldable, and even rollable due to the thin, malleable nature of the organic materials used. The response time of OLED displays is also significantly fast, creating smoother images, especially for fast-action content like sports and action movies.

What is AMOLED?

AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diodes) is a specific type of OLED display technology. The AM in AMOLED stands for “active matrix,” which is a way of controlling individual pixels. In an AMOLED display, each pixel is connected to a transistor and a capacitor that actively maintain pixel state while the screen is on, allowing for higher resolution and larger screen sizes.

AMOLED technology offers excellent image quality with deep blacks, vibrant colors, and a high contrast ratio. They are also thinner, more flexible, and can be more energy-efficient than traditional OLEDs, depending on how they are used.

AMOLED vs. OLED: The Differences

While both OLED and AMOLED displays have a lot in common, the key differences between them lie in their design architecture, performance, and efficiency.

Pixel Control: In AMOLED displays, the Active Matrix technology allows for faster pixel response times and refresh rates, as well as more precise control over each pixel. This is especially beneficial for larger displays and higher resolutions. On the other hand, traditional OLEDs use a passive matrix, which can be slower and less precise, making it more suitable for smaller screens with lower resolutions. Power Consumption: AMOLED displays have an advantage in power efficiency. In these displays, pixels are lit individually, meaning that black or darker pixels aren’t lit at all, reducing power usage. OLED screens, on the other hand, tend to use a more consistent amount of power, regardless of the image being displayed. Device Compatibility: OLED technology has a broader application in various devices, including televisions, smartphones, and monitors, due to its scalability. AMOLED is more commonly found in smartphones and smartwatches where its benefits, like power efficiency when displaying darker interfaces, can be fully utilized. Cost: AMOLED displays are generally more expensive to produce than OLED displays due to the additional layer of semiconductor material. However, as AMOLED technology matures and economies of scale come into play, this price gap is likely to reduce over time.

Conclusion

In summary, while both OLED and AMOLED display technologies have their merits, the choice between the two often comes down to the specific needs of the device in which the display is being used. AMOLED is more advantageous in high-resolution, larger displays like those in smartphones and tablets, where power efficiency and precise pixel control are important. On the other hand, traditional OLED technology is more widely used in a variety of devices, from TVs to digital signage, due to its scalability and cost-effectiveness. As technology continues to evolve, we can look forward to even better, more efficient, and more visually stunning display technologies in the future. We hope you find out handy guide on the difference between AMOLED and OLED useful, if you have any comments, questions or suggestions, please let us know in the comment section below.

Image Credit: Roberto Nickson



