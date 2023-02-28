MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED 175Hz refresh rate gaming monitor

MSI has introduced a new monitor to its range in the form of the MEG 342C QD-OLED a 34-inch QD-OLED panel featuring Quantum Dot technology and OLED panel with a perfect pixel lighting control that presents a true black scene says MSI. Other features of the new gaming monitor include HDR peak brightness is leveled up to 1000 nits, passing the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certificate and providing the ultimate immersive gaming experience with a super-fast 0.1 ms response time and 175 Hz refresh rate.

“MSI, as an industry leading brand, is always improving, and will keep challenging itself in the design of gaming monitors. The unique SpectrumBar is not only a light bar that supports RGB lighting effects through Mystic light function but also features a new Glow Sync function that let the light bar automatically sync to the displayed content.”

OLED gaming monitor

“The color performance is further enhanced by quantum dot technology unlike other OLED monitors. The color volume reaches 97.8% Adobe RGB, 99.3% DCI-P3, and 139.1% sRGB with the most vivid colors in default Premium Color Mode. In professional mode with a DELTA E value of less than 2, the display color is stunning and accurate for greater experience in gaming, watching videos, and more.”

“The MEG 342C QD-OLED also offered plenty of I/O ports to gamers who like to use KVM to control multiple devices through built-in USB hubs and charge smart devices with USB Type-C ports (Power Delivery up to 65 W) and 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. It is equipped with 2 HDMI Port support 3440 x 1440 @ 175 Hz as specified in HDMI 2.1 and is compatible with the latest gen of console devices.”

