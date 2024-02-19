Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune Expansion announced

Microsoft Flight Simulator has introduced an exciting new feature for fans of both aviation and the iconic Dune series. This latest update, which is available at no extra cost, coincides with the highly anticipated release of Dune: Part Two, premiering in theaters and IMAX on March 1, 2024.

The highlight of this expansion is the introduction of the Royal Atreides Ornithopter, a mythical aircraft from the Dune novels. This addition is not just for show; players will find detailed tutorials and activities that will guide them through the unique ways this aircraft operates in the game. It’s an opportunity for players to immerse themselves in the “Dune” world and experience flight in a way that’s different from the usual planes featured in the simulator.

Microsoft has also announced the release of special “Dune“-inspired gaming hardware. Fans can look forward to a custom-designed Xbox Series S and a unique floating Xbox Controller, both adorned with “Dune” artwork. These items will be available through a special sweepstakes, offering fans a chance to own a piece of this engaging universe.

Royal Atreides Ornithopter

For those seeking an even more immersive experience, Microsoft Experience Centers in London and New York will feature life-size simulators of the Royal Atreides Ornithopter. These simulators are designed to provide an unparalleled level of realism, allowing fans to feel as though they are truly piloting the aircraft from the “Dune” series. However, these simulators will only be available for a limited time, so interested individuals should plan to visit soon.

Microsoft has always emphasized making its Flight Simulator accessible to a wide audience, and this “Dune” expansion is no exception. The update is available on various platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox One, and even mobile devices through Xbox Cloud Gaming. This ensures that regardless of the preferred platform, all players have the opportunity to enjoy flying the Ornithopter.

The “Dune” series has a rich history of captivating its audience with complex narratives and deep world-building. The upcoming “Dune: Part Two” movie is set to continue the epic journey of the protagonist, Paul Atreides. With the new expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator, fans have a unique chance to interact with the “Dune” universe in a way that combines their love for the series with the excitement of gaming.

This expansion is designed to appeal to both seasoned players of flight simulators and those who are passionate about the “Dune” series. It offers a new and thrilling way to engage with the world of Arrakis and the characters that inhabit it. As the release date approaches, fans should keep an eye out for the sweepstakes and prepare to take to the skies in the Royal Atreides Ornithopter. This crossover between the gaming world and the “Dune” franchise is set to provide an engaging and innovative experience for all who partake.



