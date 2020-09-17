4K Flight Simulator 2020 graphic card comparison RTX 3080 vs RTX 2080 Ti

Digital Foundry has created an interesting look at how the new RTX 3080 graphics card runs the newly released Flight Simulator 2020 when compared to the older generation RDX 2080 TI. within the video embedded below Alex and John from Digital Foundry provide us with the full lowdown on the new graphics card technology for NVIDIAand how it compares with previous hardware.

“Some might say that it’s the new Crysis. Flight Simulator 2020 pushes GPU and indeed CPU hardware in a way we’ve never seen before. Even on optimised settings, a 2080 Ti cannot lock to 4K 60fps across the entire game, so where does that leave the new RTX 3080? Let’s just say it’s complicated.”

Flight Simulator 2020 launched last month on PC and Xbox and is the eleventh major entry in the Microsoft Flight Simulator series, preceded by Flight Simulator X. “Flight Simulator uses Asobo’s in-house developed game engine, and leverages Bing Maps data, accessing over two petabytes of data from the cloud on demand”

Source : Digital Foundry

