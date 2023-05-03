Microsoft Flight Simulator Expert Series 01 takes to the air

Microsoft has rolled out a new update from the hanger this week for its Flight Simulator flying simulation game in the form of the Expert Series 01 content. Included in the latest bundle is the 42-600 is a twin-engine commuter airliner that seats up to 50 passengers. “Distinctive in appearance with elegant lines and curves, it boasts thoroughbred performance in the air and can operate out of a wide variety of airfields“.

Together with the 72-600 a refined version of the ATR 72, featuring an airframe that boasts improved cabin design and an advanced multi-panel glass cockpit to optimize pilot efficiency. The ATR 72-600 is a high-wing, twin-turboprop, regional airliner that allows aviators to sharpen their skills as they cruise the airways around the globe.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, and Steam, and on Xbox One and supported mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Expert Series 01

” Microsoft Flight Simulator introduces a two-plane bundle as the first release in the Expert Series, a brand-new series of highly authentic and accurate aircraft. This bundle includes the ATR 42-600 and ATR 72-600, both masterpieces of modern aviation technology. “

The ATR 72-600 comes with five liveries:

ATR House Livery F-WWEY

Silver Airways N703SV

Air Tahiti “RA’IREVA” F-ORVV

Air Tahiti “TAPUATA” F-ORVR

Air Tahiti “TE ANUANUA” F-ORVT

