This week, Microsoft and the team responsible for creating its iconic Flight Simulator are celebrating the games 40th Anniversary. Microsoft Flight Simulator is the companies longest running franchise and now includes a many new features including a “true-to-life airliner”, the Airbus A310-300 as well as helicopters and gliders that perform with “amazing life-like realism” says Microsoft.

The latest Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition is now available to play on the Xbox Series X|S, PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, and Steam. As well as being supported by Xbox One and mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

40th Anniversary Edition features :

1 true-to-life Airbus A310 airliner

2 helicopters and 14 heliports

2 gliders and 15 glider airports

7 famous historical aircraft including the Hughes H-4 Hercules (also known as the Spruce Goose)

4 classic commercial airports

24 classic missions from the franchise’s past

“We’re also introducing seven renowned historical aircraft: the 1903 Wright Flyer, the 1915 Curtiss JN-4 Jenny, the 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis, the 1935 Douglas DC-3, the beautiful 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose, the 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, and the famous 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules “Spruce Goose,” the largest seaplane and wooden aircraft ever built.”

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition

“Microsoft Flight Simulator has inspired and captivated aviation enthusiasts around the globe for 40 years. Celebrate the award-winning franchise with the 40th Anniversary Edition, loaded with all-new features, aircraft and content enhancements that span the history of aviation. The Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition is a free update for existing players, and is available for Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, and Steam, and on Xbox One and supported devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming.”

“It is an incredibly exciting update celebrating aviation history, introducing significant technical advancements in flight dynamics and simulation, and featuring two new types of aircraft (gliders and helicopters) — all to delight our community and showcase the beauty and the thrill of flight!”

