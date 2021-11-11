Microsoft Flight Simulator Aerosoft CRJ 900/1000 now available

Microsoft has announced the availability of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator add-on for the CRJ 900 and CRJ 1000 enabling virtual pilots to cruise the skies and try out the new CRJ in the simulator marketplace today. Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available on Xbox Series X|S with Xbox Game Pass, Windows 10 and 11 with Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Steam.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Aerosoft CRJ 900/1000

“The Aerosoft CRJ 900/1000 for the current Microsoft Flight Simulator has been built on the experience of the developers from the CRJ family offered for FSX and Prepar3D. Yet the new technology available within MSFS gave all developers involved the opportunity to use the latest in design, system and flight model programming. Therefore, they were reconstructed from the ground up to match the new standard in look, function and flying characteristics. This small, high-end airliner was created in collaboration with Microsoft and Asobo, ensuring that the new features of Microsoft Flight Simulator could be implemented.”

“Piloting commuter aircraft is most attractive for Microsoft Flight Simulator fans that like flying according to Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) but have limited time. Commuter aircraft servicing connections from smaller airports to the big hubs and vice versa are intensive flying in the real world as well as in Microsoft Flight Simulator. A famous representative of the commuter aircraft is the Bombardier (nowadays Mitsubishi) CRJ line that carries 50 to 100 passengers. Originally developed to replace the more uncomfortable and noisier turboprop range in this class, the beautiful, sleek CRJ airliners were of particular interest to airlines wanting to offer a jet feeling on shorter routes.”

“Their specific design with the engines in the back, low wing, and slim fuselage, allowing only 2-2 seat arrangements, made them look sporty and feel a bit like the business jets. Their avionics and systems have been leading edge at the time of development and highly automated to reduce the workload of pilots in the tight schedules and shortest turn-around times. Pilots like to fly them because they are powerful, agile and a joy to fly manually. They also demand more flying skill than a modern Airbus or Boeing because the ability to automate the flight is limited. For example, it is not possible to control the airspeed during the flight. In addition, the airports you fly to may require more manual flying due to lack of navigational installation or scenic environments.”

For more details on the newly launched Microsoft Flight Simulator Aerosoft CRJ 900/1000 add-on and what you can expect from the modelling, systems and electronic flight display jump over to the official Xbox new site by following the link below.

Source : Xbox

