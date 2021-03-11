FS Macro Panel Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 controller from £50

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 pilot searching for an easier way to control their aircraft may be interested in a new flight simulation controller created by a software product developer based in the United Kingdom. Launched via Kickstarter the FS Macro Panel offers physical dials and buttons as well as an OLED display to help you control your aircraft whilst playing Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 2020.

“One of the primary controls that can be fiddly within flight simulator are the dials for radios, VORs and auto pilot etc. FS Macro Panel resolves this issue by featuring two dials, plenty of buttons and modes allowing you to set most instruments and systems directly.”

– Control – Auto Pilot, Radios, Instruments, Lights, Fuel, De-Ice & more.

– Minimal setup, no key-bindings or controller configuration required.

– Quality rotary encoders with satisfying tactile feedback.

– Customise for your flying style

“If you have your own 3D printer or have access to one, this kit includes everything except the 3D printed parts! The STL files will be provided soon!”

Features of the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 FS Macro Panel:

– Direct and responsive interaction with MSFS 2020

– Features categorised into ‘modes’

– 7 inputs per mode (up to 14 with ‘shift’ buttons pressed)

– 2 buttons to switch back/forward between modes

– Shift buttons activate fine & course dial adjustment

– Shift buttons activate additional button actions

– One handed operation

– ‘Quick nav’ – switch through modes using the rotary encoders while holding a mode switch button.

– Supports using multiple devices at once.

