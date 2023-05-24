Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro land on the iPad

Apple has released Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the iPad and both apps are now available to download from Apple’s App Store. These two new apps are available for a subscription and it will cost you either $4.99 a month or $49 a year for each app, both apps come with a one-month free trial.

The new Final Cut Pro app will work with iPad Models that come with the M1 processor or later and the Logic Pro is compatible with Ipads that come with the Apple A12 Bionic processor or later. You will need to have at least iOS 16.4 installed to use the apps.

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces an all-new touch interface and intuitive tools — unlocking new workflows for video creators. A new jog wheel makes the editing process easier than ever and enables users to interact with content in completely new ways. They can navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make fast frame-accurate edits with just the tap of a finger, and with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch gestures, push their creativity to new heights.

With Live Drawing, users can draw and write directly on top of video content using Apple Pencil. On iPad Pro with M2, Apple Pencil hover unlocks the ability for users to quickly skim and preview footage without ever touching the screen.1 They can also speed up their workflows by adding a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio to utilize key commands.2 Creators can view and edit stunning HDR video — taking advantage of the Liquid Retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro — and apply color grades with accuracy using Reference Mode.

You can find out more information about the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro apps for the iPad over at Apple’s website at the link below, we suspect that these will end up being popular apps on the iPad.

Source Apple, MacRumors



