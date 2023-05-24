Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro land on the iPad

Apple has released Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the iPad and both apps are now available to download from Apple’s App Store. These two new apps are available for a subscription and it will cost you either $4.99 a month or $49 a year for each app, both apps come with a one-month free trial.
The new Final Cut Pro app will work with iPad Models that come with the M1 processor or later and the Logic Pro is compatible with Ipads that come with the Apple A12 Bionic processor or later. You will need to have at least iOS 16.4 installed to use the apps.
You can find out more information about the Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro apps for the iPad over at Apple’s website at the link below, we suspect that these will end up being popular apps on the iPad.
Source Apple, MacRumors
