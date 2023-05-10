Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro coming to the iPad

Apple has announced that it is bringing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad, the apps come with some newly designed touch interfaces specifically for the iPad, and both apps will be available from the 23rd of May 2023.

Apple will offer both of these apps for a monthly fee, they will each be available for either $4.99 a month or for an annual fee of $49, you can see more details on the apps below.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch. Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. Logic Pro for iPad puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator — no matter where they are — with a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store as subscriptions starting Tuesday, May 23.

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

You can find out more details about the new Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the iPad over at Apple’s website at the link below, the apps will be available with a subscription.

Source Apple





