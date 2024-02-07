AOC G4X Series Fast IPS gaming monitors with 180 Hz and 1ms GtG response times

AGON by AOC has introduced the G4X series, the latest addition to its AOC GAMING lineup, which serves as the successor to the G2 series. The series includes the 24G4X and 27G4X models, featuring Fast IPS panels, a 180 Hz refresh rate, and up to 1 ms GtG response times. These monitors are designed to enhance the gaming experience for both enthusiasts and e-sports competitors, offering high performance and a sleek design. That’s the promise of the new G4X series gaming monitors from AGON by AOC, a brand that’s become synonymous with top-tier gaming displays. These monitors are not just about playing games; they’re about stepping into them.

The latest additions to the AGON by AOC family are the 24G4X and 27G4X models. They’re built with Fast IPS panels, which are known for their color accuracy and the ability to maintain clear images even when viewed from different angles. This is crucial for gamers who need to see every detail, no matter where they’re sitting.

The high 180 Hz refresh rate is another standout feature, making gameplay incredibly smooth. This is especially important for fast-paced games where every millisecond counts. The rapid 1 ms GtG response time ensures that the visuals are not only smooth but also sharp, allowing gamers to react quickly to what’s happening on the screen.

AOC G4X Series Fast IPS gaming monitors

But the G4X series doesn’t stop there. These monitors are compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC, which means they can synchronize with your graphics card to eliminate screen tearing and stutter. This results in a seamless gaming experience that can give you an edge over the competition. The monitors also support HDR10, which brings out the best in game visuals, making them more vibrant and dynamic. All of this is presented in Full HD resolution, which is perfect for a wide range of graphics cards and ensures that every game looks its best.

The design of the G4X series is just as impressive as its technical specifications. The monitors have a modern, stealth aircraft-inspired look that will make any gaming setup look sleek and sophisticated. They’re designed with a compact base, which is great for gamers who don’t have a lot of desk space or prefer a minimalist setup.

The monitors are also highly customizable. They come with an On-Screen Display and AOC G-Menu software, which makes it easy to adjust settings to your liking. The ergonomic stand can be adjusted for height, swivel, tilt, and pivot, so you can always find the perfect viewing angle. And for those long gaming sessions, Flicker-Free technology and LowBlue mode help reduce eye strain.

AGON AOC G4X series

The G4X series also takes into account the environment and ergonomics. The packaging uses paper cushioning to minimize environmental impact, and the ergonomic design of the monitors encourages good posture and reduces the risk of strain. This makes the monitors versatile, suitable not just for gaming but also for studying or working.

When it comes to pricing, AGON by AOC has positioned the G4X series as a cost-effective option for gamers who want premium quality without breaking the bank. The 24G4X is priced at £149.99, and the 27G4X at £169.99. Both models come with a 3-year warranty, which shows the company’s confidence in their product’s durability and performance. These monitors are set to hit the market in late January 2024, and they’re expected to be a hit with gamers who demand the best from their equipment.

The G4X series from AGON by AOC is more than just a set of monitors. They’re a gateway to a more engaging and enjoyable gaming experience. With their advanced features, sleek design, and commitment to comfort and the environment, these monitors are ready to take your gaming to the next level. Whether you’re an enthusiast looking to get the most out of your games or an e-sports competitor aiming for the top, the G4X series is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.



