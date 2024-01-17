Fake Apple Vision Pro devices have already launched (Video)

The Apple Vision Pro will go on sale on the 2nd of February, Apple just released a bunch more details about the device and it will go up for pre-order this Friday the 19th of January, the device has already been faked and copied before it has even been released.

Lewis from Unbox Therapy has managed to get his hands on one of these faked Apple Vision Pro devices and we get to see what the device is like and what features it comes with, the device featured in the video is running Android.

The headset sports a VR-style headband, complete with volume controls, speakers, mics, and a USB-C connector. A notable deviation from Apple’s style is the presence of two prominent front cameras. In terms of build, it’s a bit on the heavier side, particularly around the nose area, which might not be as comfortable as what we expect from Apple’s design finesse.

Operating on a basic Android version, the headset includes standard controls like a menu, selector, back, and a snapshot button. The interface, controlled via the wired controller, is straightforward yet functional. You’ll be able to browse photos, record your screen, and even access a web browser. However, don’t expect the polished finesse of a major manufacturer here.

When it comes to display resolution, it’s decent but not groundbreaking. The interface, while usable, shows some glitches and lacks the refinement we’ve come to expect from top-tier products. You might find the performance a bit jittery in certain apps, and the overall experience doesn’t quite match up to the high standards set by industry leaders.

We can expect to sere many more of these devices that base their design on the Apple Vision Pro, considering that Ap[ple’s device costs $3,499, we suspect that there may end up being quite a few replicas of its design.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy



